Washington County OR : County awarded grant for ITS on Cornelius Pass Road

04/05/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Sponsored by: Department of Land Use and Transportation, Engineering and Construction Services Division

Washington County was awarded $1.2 million in grant funding as part of the Oregon Smart Mobility Network (OSMN) project, a partnership between the County, Oregon Department of Transportation, TriMet and the city of Portland.

The County's grant funding will be used for installation of intelligent transportation systems (ITS) on Cornelius Pass Road.

The Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grant, awarded by the Federal Highway Administration, totals $12 million, with the balance awarded to the other OSMN partners.

Each agency is required to match its grant award. Washington County's $1.2 million match was approved by the Board of Commissioners in June 2018, and will be funded through the Major Streets Transportation Improvement Program (MSTIP) Opportunity Fund. The total for all OSMN projects, including agency matches, is $31 million.

ITS are technological applications that enhance the reliability and safety of the transportation system. Examples planned for Cornelius Pass Road include the most advanced traffic signal controllers such as a Travel Time Measuring System, transit and freight signal priority, a crash-mitigation system and more. Review OSMN project details.

Nationwide, 10 projects totaling $53 million in ATCMTD grants were awarded. The ATCMTD program was established under the Fixing America's Surface Transportation (FAST) Act. The program funds cutting-edge technologies that can serve as national models to improve travel for commuters and businesses.

Washington County is committed to planning, building and maintaining a great transportation system, ensuring the safety of all roadway users, and to operating the county roadway system in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible manner.

Media Contact:


Melissa De Lyser, Public Affairs and Communications Manager 503-846-4963
melissa_de_lyser@co.washington.or.us

Disclaimer

Washington County, OR published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 04:41:03 UTC
