Data breaches aren't a fun thing to consider as a business owner, but they're becoming an increasingly common risk associated with doing business. In 2018, data breaches and cyber attacks were up 47% over the same three-month time period in 2017.

How can you keep protect your customers' data AND your business?



Make sure your credit card processing is compliant

Is your credit card processing system, or merchant services, payment card industry (PCI) compliant ?

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards are the security standards all businesses should adhere to if you accept credit card payments.

These standards are designed to protect your business from breaches and to make sure you're compliant with the many rules surrounding payment processing in general (i.e. not writing down card data, making sure the applications and other devices are processing transactions securely, etc.) You don't have to reinvent the wheel - these guidelines are an efficient way to stay up-to-date on the important information you need to know.

Secure your first line of defense

Make sure your point of sale system and payment processing tools are secure. This is your best defense against loss and fraud. Customers are used to making quick and easy payments their way, and you don't want to disrupt the flow of business with data security or fraud concerns.

Guarantee your transaction

At Washington Federal, our merchant services provider, Heartland, processes each transaction through Heartland Secure™ technology, so each one is triple-secure in order to protect customer data. Heartland Secure™ comes with an additional breach warranty at no extra cost to further guarantee that every transaction is protected from a breach or fraud.

We're here to help