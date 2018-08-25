Washington Federal : Credit Card Interest Rates Up…Again

Need another reason to get going on paying down those credit card balances?

Here's one: Interest rates on credit cards are going up. The average annual percentage rate is now 15.5 percent, according to a new survey by CompareCards. That's the highest rate in 20 years.



'Interest rates are sky-high and they're only going to get higher,' said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards. 'People need to focus on paying it down before it gets even more expensive to do so.'

Remember: If you only make the minimum payment, you're not going to make a dent in that balance.

If you find yourself falling behind, you might want to consider getting a zero-percent balance-transfer card . If used wisely it can buy you some time and save you a lot of money.

'It may sound strange to recommend getting another credit card in order to pay down your credit card balance, but a zero-percent balance-transfer card can save debtors a lot of money, if used wisely,' Schulz said. 'There are fees and other things to be aware of before you apply, but the prospect of going more than a year without paying any interest can be a really big deal.'

