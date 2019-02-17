Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Federal : Did the Federal Government Shutdown “Shut Down” Your Budget?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/17/2019 | 11:22pm EST

This January, about 800,000 federal workers didn't receive paychecks due to the Federal Government shutdown. With about 8 in 10 Americansalready living paycheck-to-paycheck, not getting paid for over a month can have a big impact on many in our communities. Although the paychecks may have stopped for these employees, the financial obligations - like mortgages, childcare and credit card payments - still needed to be made.


At Washington Federal, we were concerned about how our neighbors would pay their bills and put food on the table; the average interest rate on a credit card is about 17%, and payday loans can run up to 400%. We wanted to offer something better and immediate to support these hard-working Americans and their families during this difficult time - a way to live our mantra 'invested here.'

Quick Relief Loan: Immediate Help for 1,700 Workers

So far, our Government Employee Quick Relief Loan has helped more than 1,700 federal government workers and their families by offering a 90-day interest-free loan to help them pay their bills through the shutdown.

This three-month, interest-free offer was available to any eligible federal government employee, current client or not, living within our eight-state region for an amount equal to the net take home pay for up to six missed paychecks.

It only required a Washington Federal checking account, including Free Checking, to provide access to the funds.

Did the Relief Help?

Edwin and Elizabeth Holloway, from Safford, Arizona, said, 'We are Federal workers and had not received a paycheck since December 2018. An unexpected family emergency depleted our savings so we were ecstatic to learn of the relief loan program offered by Washington Federal.

We appreciate you giving Federal workers a hand up during this stressful time. We could not have paid our mortgage or utilities without your assistance. We will forever be grateful to Washington Federal and the wonderful staff that made this possible.'

Ask Us How We Can Help

Our Federal Government Loan program is just one example of how we work to help our neighbors and communities thrive in good times and during challenges. Contact your localbranch to find out why we were recently chosen by Forbes and Money Magazine as one of the Best Banks in America.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 17 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 04:21:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02/17Chinese Tourists Propel Alipay's Overseas Growth during the 2019 Lunar New Year
BU
02/17MAROC TELECOM : 2018 Consolidated Results
GL
02/17Malaysian palm oil prices seen steady in 2019 - MPOC
RE
02/17PANASONIC : Foreign demand for Japanese machinery slumps by most since 2007
RE
02/17ICBC approved to set up wealth management unit
AQ
02/17Funds, debt measures likely to aid firms more
AQ
02/17FREEPORT MCMORAN : Indonesia has not received new copper export permit - spokesman
RE
02/17COSMOS MACHINERY ENTERPRISES : expects huge increase in year net
AQ
02/17BRANDING CHINA : expects increase in year loss
AQ
02/17WASHINGTON FEDERAL : Did the Federal Government Shutdown “Shut Down” Your Budget?
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of major holdings - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange
2US DOLLAR INDEX : US DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar weakens as trade deal hopes buoy riskier assets; Aussie, kiwi firm
3MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY PRODIGY RESULTS: a Global Study to Identify Patients at High R..
4DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS : 4Q Net Profit Rises 10.9% on Year
5BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : U.S. hedge fund Tiger Global sells entire stake in Barclays - FT

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.