Washington Federal : Don’t Forget This In Your Emergency Go Bag

09/22/2018 | 07:24pm CEST

September is National Preparedness Month. Regardless whether your geographical area leaves you susceptible to earthquakes, power outages or hurricanes, an important part of being ready for the unexpected is having an emergency 'go bag' ready in case you need to leave your house in a hurry.

(Note: If you're a first-time emergency planner, then check out the Red Cross's handy page about how to prepare for emergencies. They've got things like supply checklists and family planning templates to help you lay out where and how your loved ones can meet up in the event of a disaster.)

What's one of the top things people forget to include in their bags or kits?

Aside from food, clothing and a first aid kit, that go bag should also have copies of your important financial documents, such as mortgage and insurance info, birth and marriage certificates, car registration, passport and driver's license. You'll also want a list of emergency contacts and family phone numbers.

While it's also a good idea to store this information digitally in a secure 'cloud,' your go bag should also have paper copies or a thumb drive that contains them. That could come in handy, if the Internet is down and you can't access your digital copies.

It's also good to have some cash in that go bag. Following an earthquake, the ATM network could be down for days or even weeks.

Learn more about how you can be ready.

Check out these sites to find out more about how you can prepare for an emergency ahead of time AND stay safe if one happens.

Red Cross
United States Environmental Protection Agency
Ready.gov

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 22 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2018 17:23:02 UTC
