Washington Federal : Investor Presentation
02/14/2019 | 12:37pm EST
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Winter Financial Services Conference February 14-15, 2019
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or
future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
WAFD PROFILE
• Established in 1917; IPO in 1982;
• National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated
• 2nd Largest Bank Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest
• 235 Branches
• Consumer & Commercial Banking
• Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Low-Cost Provider
• Portfolio Mortgage Lender
• Profitable every year since 1982
• Interest rate risk Management - well controlled
• 143 consecutive quarterly cash dividends
2
Statistics as of December 31, 2018
Washington Federal
NASDAQ: WAFD
Headquarters
Seattle, WA
President &
Chief Executive Officer
Brent Beardall
Chief Financial Officer
Vince Beatty
Assets
$16.19 billion
Deposits
$11.56 billion
Stockholder Equity
$1.98 billion
Branches
235
Footprint
8 states
ATMs
293
Employees
1,910
Efficiency Ratio YTD
51.9%
Founded
1917
WAFD Demographics
Demographic Profile (Washington Federal, Inc)
StateNumber of BranchesCompany Deposits in MarketDeposit Market Share
Percent of
National Franchise
($000)
(%)
(%)Total Population 2019 (Actual)
PopulationProjected Population
Median
Cha nge 2010-2019
Cha nge 2018-2023
HH Income 2018
Projected HH Income
Cha nge 2018-2023
(%)
(%)
($)
(%)
Washington
80
6,106,095
3.69
52.4
7,572,102
12.60
6.21
73,881
13.64
Oregon
46
1,841,280
2.38
16.1
4,223,212
10.24
5.83
63,573
12.24
Arizona
31
1,216,157
0.92
10.6
7,164,191
12.08
5.93
59,084
10.11
New Mexico
27
876,497
2.75
7.6
2,091,198
1.55
0.91
49,684
7.88
Idaho
24
804,721
3.13
7.0
1,758,449
12.18
6.25
56,218
9.93
Nevada
11
345,744
0.49
3.0
3,075,507
13.88
6.87
59,826
8.95
Utah
10
270,681
0.44
2.3
3,179,999
15.06
7.12
72,420
12.89
Texas
6
100,517
0.01
0.9
28,959,501
15.17
6.95
61,384
6.03
Totals:
235
11,561,692
100 58,024,159
Weighted AverageAggregate: National 329,236,175
11.42 6.64
5.77 3.56
66,993 12.11
63,174 8.82
Deposit and share data is from the FDIC's Summary of Deposit reports and is as of 12/31/2018
History of Acquisitions
$547M
$945M
$1.02B
$253M
$150M
$634M
$1.3B
$539M
Bank NM
Bank Bellevue
WA
Bank Bellingham
WA
Deposits
NM
Bank AZBank OR
Since going public in 1982 we have successfully integrated 19 acquisitions
Deposits
WA, OR, ID, NM
Deposits
AZ, NV
5
