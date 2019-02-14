Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Federal : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 12:37pm EST

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Winter Financial Services Conference February 14-15, 2019

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or

future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

WAFD PROFILE

  • Established in 1917; IPO in 1982;

  • National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated

  • 2nd Largest Bank Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest

  • 235 Branches

  • Consumer & Commercial Banking

  • Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Low-Cost Provider

  • Portfolio Mortgage Lender

  • Profitable every year since 1982

  • Interest rate risk Management - well controlled

  • 143 consecutive quarterly cash dividends

  • 11,294% Total shareholder return since IPO (as of 12/31/2018)

2

Statistics as of December 31, 2018

Washington Federal

NASDAQ: WAFD

Headquarters

Seattle, WA

President &

Chief Executive Officer

Brent Beardall

Chief Financial Officer

Vince Beatty

Assets

$16.19 billion

Deposits

$11.56 billion

Stockholder Equity

$1.98 billion

Branches

235

Footprint

8 states

ATMs

293

Employees

1,910

Efficiency Ratio YTD

51.9%

Founded

1917

WAFD Demographics

Demographic Profile (Washington Federal, Inc)

StateNumber of BranchesCompany Deposits in MarketDeposit Market Share

Percent of

National Franchise

($000)

(%)

(%)Total Population 2019 (Actual)

PopulationProjected Population

Median

Cha nge 2010-2019

Cha nge 2018-2023

HH Income 2018

Projected HH Income

Cha nge 2018-2023

(%)

(%)

($)

(%)

Washington

80

6,106,095

3.69

52.4

7,572,102

12.60

6.21

73,881

13.64

Oregon

46

1,841,280

2.38

16.1

4,223,212

10.24

5.83

63,573

12.24

Arizona

31

1,216,157

0.92

10.6

7,164,191

12.08

5.93

59,084

10.11

New Mexico

27

876,497

2.75

7.6

2,091,198

1.55

0.91

49,684

7.88

Idaho

24

804,721

3.13

7.0

1,758,449

12.18

6.25

56,218

9.93

Nevada

11

345,744

0.49

3.0

3,075,507

13.88

6.87

59,826

8.95

Utah

10

270,681

0.44

2.3

3,179,999

15.06

7.12

72,420

12.89

Texas

6

100,517

0.01

0.9

28,959,501

15.17

6.95

61,384

6.03

Totals:

235

11,561,692

100 58,024,159

Weighted AverageAggregate: National 329,236,175

11.42 6.64

5.77 3.56

66,993 12.11

63,174 8.82

Deposit and share data is from the FDIC's Summary of Deposit reports and is as of 12/31/2018

History of Acquisitions

$547M

$945M

$1.02B

$253M

$150M

$634M

$1.3B

$539M

Bank NM

Bank Bellevue

WA

Bank Bellingham

WA

Deposits

NM

Bank AZBank OR

Since going public in 1982 we have successfully integrated 19 acquisitions

Deposits

WA, OR, ID, NM

Deposits

AZ, NV

5

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 17:36:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:54pOil prices edge higher as financial markets pare some losses
RE
12:54pBLUEROCK VALUE EXCHANGE : Reports Fast Sellout of Maryland Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering
PR
12:54pOLIVER WYMAN : Named One of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For
BU
12:53pAMAZON COM : drops plans to build headquarters in NYC
AQ
12:53pLACROIX SA : Q1 Quarterly activity report - Financial Year 2018-2019
GL
12:52pAMAZON TO NEW YORK CITY : Fuggedaboutit!
RE
12:52pCISCO : Adopting Telehealth
PU
12:50pSOON MINING : signs CSR agreement at Kwahu Praso Gold Project in Ghana
AQ
12:50pCHAE MINI : Chase Mining signs contract for VTEM survey over Canadian project areas
AQ
12:50pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Japan begins probe in failed Fukushima nuclear plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
3MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
4ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca 4Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Product Sales Growth in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.