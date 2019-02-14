Washington Federal : Investor Presentation

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Winter Financial Services Conference February 14-15, 2019

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or

future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

WAFD PROFILE

• Established in 1917; IPO in 1982;

• National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated

• 2nd Largest Bank Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest

• 235 Branches

• Consumer & Commercial Banking

• Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Low-Cost Provider

• Portfolio Mortgage Lender

• Profitable every year since 1982

• Interest rate risk Management - well controlled

• 143 consecutive quarterly cash dividends

• 11,294% Total shareholder return since IPO (as of 12/31/2018)

2

Statistics as of December 31, 2018

Washington Federal NASDAQ: WAFD Headquarters Seattle, WA President & Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall Chief Financial Officer Vince Beatty Assets $16.19 billion Deposits $11.56 billion Stockholder Equity $1.98 billion Branches 235 Footprint 8 states ATMs 293 Employees 1,910 Efficiency Ratio YTD 51.9% Founded 1917

WAFD Demographics

Demographic Profile (Washington Federal, Inc) StateNumber of BranchesCompany Deposits in MarketDeposit Market Share Percent of National Franchise ($000) (%) (%)Total Population 2019 (Actual) PopulationProjected Population Median Cha nge 2010-2019 Cha nge 2018-2023 HH Income 2018 Projected HH Income Cha nge 2018-2023 (%) (%) ($) (%) Washington 80 6,106,095 3.69 52.4 7,572,102 12.60 6.21 73,881 13.64 Oregon 46 1,841,280 2.38 16.1 4,223,212 10.24 5.83 63,573 12.24 Arizona 31 1,216,157 0.92 10.6 7,164,191 12.08 5.93 59,084 10.11 New Mexico 27 876,497 2.75 7.6 2,091,198 1.55 0.91 49,684 7.88 Idaho 24 804,721 3.13 7.0 1,758,449 12.18 6.25 56,218 9.93 Nevada 11 345,744 0.49 3.0 3,075,507 13.88 6.87 59,826 8.95 Utah 10 270,681 0.44 2.3 3,179,999 15.06 7.12 72,420 12.89 Texas 6 100,517 0.01 0.9 28,959,501 15.17 6.95 61,384 6.03 Totals: 235 11,561,692 100 58,024,159 Weighted AverageAggregate: National 329,236,175 11.42 6.64 5.77 3.56 66,993 12.11 63,174 8.82 Deposit and share data is from the FDIC's Summary of Deposit reports and is as of 12/31/2018

History of Acquisitions

$547M

$945M

$1.02B

$253M

$150M

$634M

$1.3B

$539M

Bank NM

Bank Bellevue

WA

Bank Bellingham

WA

Deposits

NM

Bank AZBank OR

Since going public in 1982 we have successfully integrated 19 acquisitions

Deposits

WA, OR, ID, NM

Deposits

AZ, NV

5