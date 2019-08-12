|
Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, June 30, 2019
08/12/2019 | 09:02pm EDT
D.A. Davidson Bank Tour, Seattle
August 13, 2019
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or
future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.
WAFD Bank Profile
Established in 1917; IPO in 1982;
National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated
2nd Largest Bank Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest
235 Branches
Consumer & Commercial Banking
Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Low-Cost Provider
Portfolio Mortgage Lender
Profitable every year since 1982
Interest rate risk Management - well controlled
146 consecutive quarterly cash dividends
13,621% Total shareholder return since IPO (as of 6/30/2019)
Washington Federal
NASDAQ: WAFD
Bank
Headquarters
Seattle, WA
President &
Brent Beardall
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Vince Beatty
Assets
$16.47 billion
Deposits
$11.8 billion
Stockholder Equity
$2.0 billion
Branches
235
Footprint
8 states
ATMs
293
Employees
1,962
Efficiency Ratio YTD
51.76%
Founded
1917
Statistics as of June 30, 2019
WAFD Bank Demographics
Demographic Profile (Washington Federal, Inc)
Company
Deposit
Percent of
Total
Population
Projected
Median
Projected
Number
Population
HH
HH Income
Deposits
Market
National
Population
Change
Change
Income
Change
State
of
in Market
Share
Franchise
2019
2010-2019
2019-2024
2019
2019-2024
Branches
($000)
(%)
(%)
(Actual)
(%)
(%)
($)
(%)
Washington
80
5,358,165
3.69
52.3
7,572,102
12.60
6.21
73,881
13.64
Oregon
46
2,323,471
2.38
16.2
4,223,212
10.24
5.83
63,573
12.24
Arizona
31
1,345,576
0.92
10.6
7,164,191
12.08
5.93
59,084
10.11
New Mexico
27
1,005,875
2.75
7.6
2,091,198
1.55
0.91
49,684
7.88
Idaho
24
863,157
3.13
7.1
1,758,449
12.18
6.25
56,218
9.93
Nevada
11
353,807
0.49
3.0
3,075,507
13.88
6.87
59,826
8.95
Utah
10
373,564
0.44
2.3
3,179,999
15.06
7.12
72,420
12.89
Texas
6
176,555
0.01
0.9
28,959,501
15.17
6.95
61,384
6.03
Totals:
235
11,800,170
100
58,024,159
Weighted Average
11.42
5.77
66,993
12.11
Aggregate: National
329,236,175
6.64
3.56
63,174
8.82
Deposit and share data is from the FDIC's Summary of Deposit reports and is as of 6/30/2019
History of Acquisitions
$547M
$945M
$1.02B
$253M
$150M
$634M
$1.3B
$539M
2007
2008
2010
2011
2011
2012
2013
2014
Bank
Bank
Bank
Deposits
Bank
Bank
Deposits
Deposits
NM
Bellevue
Bellingham
NM
AZ
OR
WA, OR,
AZ, NV
WA
WA
ID, NM
Since going public in 1982 we have successfully integrated 19 acquisitions
