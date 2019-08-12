Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Federal : Investor Presentation, June 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

D.A. Davidson Bank Tour, Seattle

August 13, 2019

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Washington Federal's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of the presentation, and Washington Federal assumes no duty, and does not undertake, to update them. Actual results or

future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

1

WAFD Bank Profile

  • Established in 1917; IPO in 1982;
  • National Bank Charter - OCC, Fed, CFPB Regulated
  • 2nd Largest Bank Headquartered in the Pacific Northwest
  • 235 Branches
  • Consumer & Commercial Banking
  • Strong Capital, High Asset Quality, Low-Cost Provider
  • Portfolio Mortgage Lender
  • Profitable every year since 1982
  • Interest rate risk Management - well controlled
  • 146 consecutive quarterly cash dividends
  • 13,621% Total shareholder return since IPO (as of 6/30/2019)

2

Washington Federal

NASDAQ: WAFD

Bank

Headquarters

Seattle, WA

President &

Brent Beardall

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Vince Beatty

Assets

$16.47 billion

Deposits

$11.8 billion

Stockholder Equity

$2.0 billion

Branches

235

Footprint

8 states

ATMs

293

Employees

1,962

Efficiency Ratio YTD

51.76%

Founded

1917

Statistics as of June 30, 2019

3

WAFD Bank Demographics

Demographic Profile (Washington Federal, Inc)

Company

Deposit

Percent of

Total

Population

Projected

Median

Projected

Number

Population

HH

HH Income

Deposits

Market

National

Population

Change

Change

Income

Change

State

of

in Market

Share

Franchise

2019

2010-2019

2019-2024

2019

2019-2024

Branches

($000)

(%)

(%)

(Actual)

(%)

(%)

($)

(%)

Washington

80

5,358,165

3.69

52.3

7,572,102

12.60

6.21

73,881

13.64

Oregon

46

2,323,471

2.38

16.2

4,223,212

10.24

5.83

63,573

12.24

Arizona

31

1,345,576

0.92

10.6

7,164,191

12.08

5.93

59,084

10.11

New Mexico

27

1,005,875

2.75

7.6

2,091,198

1.55

0.91

49,684

7.88

Idaho

24

863,157

3.13

7.1

1,758,449

12.18

6.25

56,218

9.93

Nevada

11

353,807

0.49

3.0

3,075,507

13.88

6.87

59,826

8.95

Utah

10

373,564

0.44

2.3

3,179,999

15.06

7.12

72,420

12.89

Texas

6

176,555

0.01

0.9

28,959,501

15.17

6.95

61,384

6.03

Totals:

235

11,800,170

100

58,024,159

Weighted Average

11.42

5.77

66,993

12.11

Aggregate: National

329,236,175

6.64

3.56

63,174

8.82

Deposit and share data is from the FDIC's Summary of Deposit reports and is as of 6/30/2019

4

History of Acquisitions

$547M

$945M

$1.02B

$253M

$150M

$634M

$1.3B

$539M

2007

2008

2010

2011

2011

2012

2013

2014

Bank

Bank

Bank

Deposits

Bank

Bank

Deposits

Deposits

NM

Bellevue

Bellingham

NM

AZ

OR

WA, OR,

AZ, NV

WA

WA

ID, NM

Since going public in 1982 we have successfully integrated 19 acquisitions

5 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 01:01:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:02pWASHINGTON FEDERAL : Investor Presentation, June 30, 2019
PU
09:02pCOSAN S A INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : 2019 Guidance Update
PU
09:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of ProPetro Holding Corp. Investors (PUMP)
BU
08:59pFed Chief Judge Orders Recast of Trial Judges in Deadlocked SEC Case
GL
08:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Notification of major holdings
PU
08:57pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Dates of directors' meeting 2019 interim results announcement on 30 august 2019
PU
08:56pWELLING : Edvantage Group Announced Historic High in Huashang College's 2019 Student Enrollment
AQ
08:53pALLIANZ : Unit to Invest $150 Million in Project Managed by Godrej Group
DJ
08:52pHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Discloseable transaction - issuance of consideration shares by a subsidiary to acquire target asset
PU
08:52pTENDER/ ACQUISITION/ TAKEOVER/ PURCHASE OFFER : : Voluntary
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL INC : VILLAGE FARMS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Strong Second Quarter 2019 Results - C..
2Singapore Cuts 2019 GDP Growth Estimate After 2Q Contraction
3PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION : PROSPECT CAPITAL : Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4...
4GLACIER MEDIA INC. : GLACIER MEDIA : Second Quarter Results
5BENGAL ENERGY LTD : BENGAL ENERGY : Announces Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group