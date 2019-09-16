Log in
Washington Federal : One Easy Way to keep your Identity More Secure

09/16/2019 | 08:17pm EDT

Data security has been a big topic in national headlines this summer. Chances are you've heard about the Equifax breach, which affected 147 million people's data, or the Capital One hack-in which a hacker gained access to the accounts and credit card applications of more than 100 million customers. While both companies offered their customers retribution and/or compensation for the hacked information, recovering from identity theft is still a costly and time-consuming process once your data is comprised.

These incidents underscore the critical need for consumers to proactively use data protection.

It's easy to feel helpless when you hear about major data breaches; you may wonder how to keep your sensitive information safe. We're here to help - when you sign up for our Green Checking account, you get the benefit of IDProtect, offered through Econocheck.

IDProtect provides identity theft monitoring and resolution services for you and eligible family members. That means you won't be alone in watching out for signs of suspicious activity or handling the recovery process if you do experience identity theft.

IDProtect includes:

  • Total Identity Monitoring. IDProtect tracks your name, address, date of birth, and social security number in more than 1,000 databases to determine if your identity has been compromised.
  • Credit file monitoring. You'll get daily monitoring of your credit files with Equifax®, Experian®, and TransUnion® for notable changes to your reports. You can activate alerts and have them sent to you via email or text message.
  • 3-in-1 credit reports. You can request a new credit report every 90 days or whenever you receive a credit alert.

And if your identity is stolen, IDProtect offers:

  • Identity theft expense reimbursement. You'll receive up to $10,000 to cover expenses associated with restoring your identity, such as attorney fees, loan application fees, long-distance calls and lost wages for time spent away from work to correct your records.
  • Resolution services. A dedicated fraud specialist will be assigned to your case. This specialist will help you through the recovery process until your identity is completely restored.

To open a Green Checking account, contact your local branch or call us at 800-324-9375.

Green Checking: $25 to open, $6 per month, registration/activation at Econocheck's website, SecureChecking.com, is required in order to receive some benefits.

Sources:

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/22/business/equifax-settlement.html

https://www.cnn.com/2019/07/29/business/capital-one-data-breach/index.html

https://www.javelinstrategy.com/coverage-area/2018-identity-fraud-fraud-enters-new-era-complexity

https://www.washingtonfederal.com/personal-banking/checking/benefits-secure-checking

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 00:16:05 UTC
