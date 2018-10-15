Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Federal : Questions To Ask Before Taking Out a Student Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 05:43am CEST

Student debt is on the rise. One article found that 48% of millennials are paying off a student loan. How much of a loan? 70% of current grads are walking away from college with $37,172 in student loans.

Fortunately, making a few changes can pay off big. See part one on our student loan debt series for more information about college choices that cost less.

If you're thinking about financing college, here are questions to ask before you sign on the dotted line.

Fixed or variable/adjustable rate?

Like mortgages, most student loans come in two flavors - those with fixed rates and those with variable, or adjustable, interest rates. What's that mean for borrowers? Fixed rate means the interest rate never changes throughout the life of the loan, so borrowers have the same monthly payment amount until it's paid off.

A variable interest rate means that your lender can adjust the rate. Adjustable rates often include a lower rate as a way to lure borrowers, but it can ultimately mean you'll end up paying more over the life of the loan.

Can I restructure payments?

This is a service primarily included with federal student loans (the kind you get by completing your financial aid, or FAFSA, application) - not private ones. With a payment restructure clause, you may be allowed to adjust your payment amount depending on the amount of money you earn.

Am I penalized for paying it off early?

Ultimately, private borrowers offer student loans as a way to make money. Lenders earn money by charging borrowers interest and fees in exchange for using their funds to finance an education. As a result, some loans from private, or non-government lenders, require borrowers to pay a fee or percentage if they're paying it off early.

What kind of 'grace' does this include?

Conversely to paying a loan off early, you'll want to get to know what kind of offerings are provided if you're having trouble meeting your loan. In general, federal loans offer borrowers more 'grace' than private loans. This can include providing borrowers with a penalty-free amount of time if they're having trouble making payments and deferment and forbearance in times of need, like a health concern or loss of job.

Need budgeting help? We've got your back

If you need budgeting tools or an account to help you save faster, your local branch can help. Contact your neighborhood loan officer to get started.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 14 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 03:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:53aSERCO : Exhibition uses arts to help community members affected by mental health
PU
07:48aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : ruling party expels Huarong ex-chairman over suspected graft
RE
07:48aHEIJMANS : Wintrack II contract Heijmans-Europoles and TenneT terminated
PU
07:48aMORTGAGE CHOICE : Home loan demand fell in August, according to new data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), suggesting that t…
PU
07:48aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : Seeks Long-Stop Extension For Lock-Up Agreement
DJ
07:46aSEARS THROUGH THE YEARS : from watch seller to tower builder
AQ
07:46aCECONOMY : CEO Leaves With Immediate Effect; CFO Negotiating Exit
DJ
07:46aCASINO GROUP : Twelve supermarkets and hypermarkets operated by the Quattrucci family join the Casino Group
GL
07:43aJCDECAUX : Update on JCDecaux’s proposed acquisition of APN Outdoor in Australia
PU
07:43aFACC : increases sales in 1st half 2018/19 and confirms its outlook for the full year
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING : ROCHE : Kadcyla reduced the risk of disease recurring in people with HER2-positive early breas..
2SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE - SEARS CEO STEPS IN FOR BANKRUPTCY FINANCING: sources
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : STC, Nokia announce region-first LTE air-to-ground trial network at GITEX 2018
4Asian shares resume decline, Saudi tensions lift oil prices
5AUSTRALIAN BAUXITE LTD : Australian Bauxite Ltd ALCORE Reaches 1st Milestone - December Production on Target
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.