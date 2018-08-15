Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Federal : Using Your Smartphone to Help Manage Money

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 06:16am CEST

How often do you check your phone? If you're like most people in the U.S., then it's almost 50 times every day. Given this high level of usage, a surprisingly low number of consumers are using their phone to manage their finances; about one in three report making an in-store payment using their mobile device.

Using your smartphone to help manage your funds can be convenient and can help ensure better budgeting.

If you find yourself with your phone at your hip, but aren't sure how it can help your bottom line, we've got some ideas to help.

Get a passcode

First things first…make sure you've got your phone (and all the personal information it stores) protected with a passcode or fingerprint. Your phone contains information about where you bank, where you live, health-related details, and an assortment of other information ripe for identity thieves picking.

Use a digital wallet

Apple Pay or Google Pay allow you to pay for in-store purchases without having to haul out your physical card. Just like when you use your card the old fashioned way, your purchase and card number stays secure. Simply visit your phone's digital wallet to add your Washington Federal debit card, or follow these handy instructions.

When you're at the register, just scan your phone over the terminal - and voila!

Download a budgeting app

Don't wait until you're home to balance your budget. Many apps make it easy and will automatically categorize your spending for you, like MoneySync.

MoneySync automatically tracks spending across your accounts - regardless of which bank or credit they're with - and will deduct that amount from your pre-determined budget. It'll even notify you when you get close to overspending.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 04:15:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aCLAS OHLSON : Regulatory
PU
07:11aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
PU
07:11aFUJIFILM : 2018 EISA Awards for FUJIFILM X-H1
PU
07:11aLEONI : raises sales forecast following good performance in the 1st half
PU
07:10aBIOTEST AG : Cytotect(R) CP prevents transmission of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) to the unborn baby in pregnant women who are infected with CMV for the first time
EQ
07:07aPFIZER : Progress in curbing trachoma, a blinding, infectious disease
AQ
07:05aADO PROPERTIES : S.A. continues to expand in the first half year 2018
EQ
07:05aSTRATEC BIOMEDICAL : reports H1 2018 figures and adjusts financial guidance
EQ
07:01aCLAS OHLSON : increase sales in July
AQ
07:01aSELVAAG BOLIG ASA : Good results and record dividend
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5VILLA WORLD LTD : VILLA WORLD : 15 Aug 2018 - Villa World posts fifth consecutive year of double digit profit ..
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.