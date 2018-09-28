Log in
Washington Federal : What Home Buyers Need to Know About Rising Rates

09/28/2018 | 05:22am CEST

If you're thinking about buying a home, then you're probably well aware that interest rates have been on the rise over the past year or so - ultimately impacting mortgage, or home loan, rates. In fact, mortgage rates are now the highest they've been in the past seven years.

And while the increases may seem small - the 30-year fixed rate has averaged 4.46% throughout the year, up from 3.99% in 2017 - those little increases can really add up.

Tiny increases make a big difference

Don't be fooled by rates rising just a quarter of a percent - those small changes can make a big impact on your bottom line.

How much more could you end up paying?

Here's one scenario from Realtor.com…Current mortgage rates are about 4.65% on 30-year, fixed-rate loans.

If they increase by just one full percentage point, it will cost typical homebuyers an additional $147 a month - or almost $53,000 - over a 30-year period.

Even much smaller increases add up. If mortgage rates tick up by just 0.05%, it can cost typical buyers $2,600 or more over the life of their 30-year loans.

Rates are expected to keep rising

If you've been thinking about buying a home, now might be the time. Rates are expected to go up a couple more times this year. In fact, some experts predict rates to rise between 5.5% and 6% over the next two years if the economy continues to stay strong.

Thinking about make a move?

We're here to help! Contact your neighborhood loan officer to find out more about our home buying options.

Disclaimer

Washington Federal Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 03:21:03 UTC
