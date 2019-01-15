Washington Gas : to Host Second Annual WAFF Ice House to Raise Awareness and Funds for Heating Assistance for Families across the DC Region

For the second consecutive year, Washington Gas is joining The Salvation
Army, Monumental Sports and Entertainment, NBC4, WTOP, The Washington
Post and several other local area partners to hold a two-day WAFF
Ice House fundraiser in Washington, D.C. Filled with activities for both
kids and adults, including face painting and a thermal camera photo
booth, the program features new attractions that will build on last
year’s success in raising visibility about those in need during winter
and seeking donations in support of providing heating assistance
throughout the season.
This year’s event will take place at The Wharf on District Pier located
at D.C.'s Southwest Waterfront, and proceeds will again benefit the Washington
Area Fuel Fund (WAFF), an initiative led by Washington Gas and the
Salvation Army. WAFF is in its 36th year serving thousands of
low-to-moderate income families in Washington, D.C., Maryland and
Virginia who have difficulty paying their energy bills and are faced
with the challenges of living without heat.
In 2018, the inaugural WAFF Ice House was effective in driving awareness
about the thousands of families, senior adults and veterans who face
cold conditions at home. The program attracted members of the community
interested in ensuring neighbors have the comfort of warmth during
colder months and raised generous donations with dozens of supportive
companies, local organizations and philanthropic partners. By the end,
the event generated $130,000 in funds, which included an average gift of
$150 and 443 first-time donors. Total donations in 2018 enabled WAFF to
provide essential heating assistance to more than 8,000 individuals
throughout the region last year.
“Every year, our customers and neighbors across the region join with us
to help families in need pay their energy bills through donations to
WAFF. We are pleased to pay all costs to run this program so that every
dollar donated can help a family directly,” said Adrian Chapman,
President and Chief Executive Officer, Washington Gas and WGL. “Through
our Ice House event, we are able to raise awareness about this serious
issue in a very visual and dramatic way, while providing the community
with a fun and entertaining experience at the same time.”
This year’s WAFF Ice House, which will be built on the District Pier at
The Wharf from January 18-19, is a 10-foot by 20-foot structure made
from 98 ice blocks designed and built by Ice
Lab. By simulating the harsh environment of a home without heat, it
draws attention to the cause and connects people to WAFF’s mission of
distributing financial aid to those who would otherwise be forced to
endure a cold home every day.
The event will be open to the public from 2 to 8 p.m. on January 18 and
noon to 8 p.m. on January 19. Local celebrities and executives of WGL
companies are scheduled to sit in the Ice House for 30-minute intervals
as part of the program’s highlights.
The importance of assisting residents who cannot afford heating has
intensified over the years with colder-than-usual winters in the
Washington, D.C., area. Fewer than 2 in 10 people eligible for federal
energy assistance actually receive it due to a lack of funds to meet the
growing demand. In addition, families living in poverty spend more than
30 percent of their income on energy bills.
WAFF bridges this assistance gap by making emergency funds available for
those in need to help pay their heating bill. Because Washington Gas
pays all administrative and promotional fees to operate the fund, 100
percent of all donations WAFF receives goes directly to heating
assistance.
Since its inception, WAFF has disbursed more than $27 million in energy
assistance, serving more than 294,000 people, some of whom have shared
their compelling stories.
In 2018 alone, more than $1.4 million was disbursed to more than 8,000
people. As a result of AltaGas’ July 2018 acquisition of WGL, Washington
Gas committed an additional $1.5 million funding over five years to be
distributed through WAFF, expanding energy assistance support to more
low and moderate income families.
So far, more than 53 companies and individuals have raised $125,000 to
support the 2019 WAFF Ice House. Program supporters include: The
Salvation Army, NBC4, WTOP, The Washington Post, Monumental Sports and
Entertainment, Transcanada, The American Gas Association, The District
Wharf Community Association, Infrasource, MasterPrint, Ferguson
Trenching Company, Accenture, ASD/SKY, Miller Pipeline, Pepco, WGL
Energy, Edison Electric Institute, Northern Pipeline, Kubra, Leftwich
LLC, Washington Gas Light Federal Credit Union, Bluestone Solutions,
Precision Pipeline, LLC,, Henkels & McCoy, Skoda Contracting, SyApps,
LLC, Utiliquest, Chemical & Engineering, Liberty Sales & Distribution,
Rainbow International, MYTA Technology, and more.
About WAFF
Washington Gas created the Washington Area Fuel Fund (WAFF) in 1983 in
conjunction with The Salvation Army as its signature philanthropic
program. Washington Gas pays for all administrative and promotional
costs while The Salvation Army assists clients and manages the
disbursement of funds through its 12 area offices. This ensures that 100
percent of all donations go to heating assistance. WAFF pays for all
types of fuel. To make a donation or get more information, please go to www.waffhelp.org.
