Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center undergoing major pool renovation

08/16/2019 | 02:39pm EDT

Washington, PA, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center, Washington PA’s premier fitness center, is undergoing a large renovation to improve their pool facilities and continue to provide the community with a place they can improve their health and wellness. The renovation of the WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center pool will begin in August, with the pool closed from August 19th - September 22nd.  

With the 19th anniversary of the Wellness Center coming up in October, they wanted to focus on making some updates to the Center. “This is the first time since the Center opened that renovations of this scale will be made to the pool area,” said  Debbie Roytas, Executive Director of WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center. “We are so grateful to have the support of the health system to continue to invest in center upgrades each year. We will also be purchasing new furniture, ellipticals and weights for our free weight area and programming. ” 

Washington Health System, the owner of the Center, will invest a total of $220,000 in the renovation.

Renovations to the pool will include:

  • Replacing drains to keep the pool deck clean and safe
  • Upgrading the pool deck to a safer, high-quality deck material that has a higher than standard co-efficiency
  • Re-painting walls and ceiling
  • Signage updates 


“Annual pool cleaning will also occur during the renovation timeframe. This will eliminate any additional downtime for our members,” says Roytas.  “We plan to hold a grand reveal on September 23rd as well as open the pool for use and classes on that date.” More details will be available closer to the event.

About WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center

Washington Health System Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center is named in honor of the late Wilfred R. (Pete) Cameron, a local leader and a businessman, who donated 5 million dollars to Washington Hospital in 1999 to show his appreciation to the community members who supported his family business, Cameron Beverages, for over 100 years. Using certified dietitians, personal trainers, and state-of-the-art equipment, WHS Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center continues to uphold the mission of upgrading lives and empowering individuals to achieve better health through nutrition, mindset, movement, and recovery.

Attachment 

Elysia Newman
 Wilfred R. Cameron Wellness Center 
724-250-5230
elysia.newman@teamexos.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
