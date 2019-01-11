Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington Marriott Georgetown Introduces New Seasonal Menus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 10:23am EST

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The winter season is in full effect at Washington Marriott Georgetown and with it, the hotel’s Visiteur restaurant is introducing new winter menus to welcome the changing seasons. The popular Dupont Circle hotel restaurant‘s new menus offer up a twist on its established global-inspired comfort food and cuisine.

West End DC Restaurant
New Menu at The Visiteur.


The new menus boast locally-sourced dishes that include seasonally chef-crafted soups, steak frites, jumbo lump crab cake, fish tacos, crab chowder and Lomo Saltado, a Peruvian style stir-fry dish that includes grilled sliced NY strip steak, onions, peppers, tomatoes and rice.

Other dishes at the West End DC restaurant include house-made gnocchi, infused with tomato sauce, mushrooms, pecorino cheese and mozzarella. The restaurant’s open-faced avocado sandwich comes stacked with tomato, arugula, EVOO and herb cream cheese on grilled honey grain bread. Chef Dupree’s Perfect Sandwich includes grilled NY strip steak, caramelized cippolini onions, talbot reserve cheese and horseradish sauce on sourdough bread.

Locally sourced and carefully crafted, the delicious comfort food and cocktails at The Visiteur are sure to please guests this season. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the casual Georgetown restaurant turns comfort food into an art, showcasing local ingredients with unique flavor combinations, from gourmet flatbreads to tacos, salads, burgers and large plates.

Located inside of the Washington Marriott Georgetown hotel, not far from Dupont Circle, the restaurant brings in locals and out of town guests alike, with its warm atmosphere and casual vibe. As the winter season gets underway, the restaurant’s new seasonal menus highlight some of the freshest food the area is known for, all with a unique spin on classic favorites.

For more information or to reserve a table at the restaurant, please call +1 202-872-1500.

About Washington Marriott Georgetown

Recently transformed and perfectly located, Washington Marriott Georgetown is ready to make your stay in the Nation's Capital truly memorable. You'll find the hotel ideally situated near the city's West End; the Kennedy Center is nearby, as are two Metro stations. Walk from the hotel's convenient location towards Georgetown or Dupont Circle for plenty of shopping and dining. Beautifully designed rooms and suites include ultra-comfortable bedding, flat-screen TVs, well-lit workspaces and spa-like bathrooms with walk-in showers. Elsewhere within the hotel, challenge yourself to a workout in the fitness center, or enjoy a great meal at The Visiteur, the trendy global-inspired restaurant. The hotel also offers American food at Blue Duck Tavern and delectable in-room dining. If you're hosting an event in D.C., you'll be impressed with the flexible venues, which include a large ballroom that seats up to 550 guests or attendees.

CONTACT: Washington Marriott Georgetown
1221 22nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20037 USA
+1 202-872-1500
https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/waswe-washington-marriott-georgetown/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1f7e8c2-eae3-4023-b644-76640e23c485

M_Marriott_logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:39aIDENTITY IS SECURITY : What's the Good Word?
PU
10:38aEXFO to present at Needham Growth Conference | Press releases
AQ
10:37aVOIP PAL COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
10:37aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : SpaceX launches 10 more Iridium Communications satellites
AQ
10:35aPanion presents at Animal Health Investment Europe, in London 26-27 February 2019
AQ
10:35aZEAL NETWORK : rejects non-binding offer from Lottoland for the purchase of its core German business assets as significantly inadequate
EQ
10:35aTCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : PDMR Transactions
EQ
10:34aBEIJER ELECTRONICS : With continuous training and development, we stay up to date with the newest technology
PU
10:32aCOMMERZBANK : German Finance Minister open to merger of big German banks - newspaper
RE
10:32aMEKONOMEN : completes the acquisition of Nordic Forum Holding
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
2BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
3Oil rises again but global economic concerns cap gains
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : China's Geely says it has not sold Daimler shares, denies Bloomberg report
5ALPHABET : ALPHABET : board sued on allegations of sexual misconduct cover-up

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.