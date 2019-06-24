Washington Post Names NetCentrics a “Top Workplace” for Second Consecutive Year

Virginia-Based Government Solutions Provider Recognized as 2019 Top Employer in the Greater Washington, D.C. Area

NetCentrics Corporation, the leading provider of infrastructure, cloud, mission applications, and cybersecurity for the U.S. government, today announced that the company was named to the “Washington Post 2019 Top Workplaces” list as one of the area’s best places to work for the second consecutive year. This annual list recognizes small, midsize and large organizations in the Washington D.C. region that receive the highest ratings from their employees.

“We recognize that our most important asset is our employees, so it is a top priority to provide an environment that supports them in achieving their professional goals,” said Cynthia Barreda, CEO of NetCentrics. “Securing a spot on this list for two straight years underscores the success we are having in providing a positive, healthy working environment that people are excited to be a part of and enables us to draw in top talent. The fact that the list is generated by employee surveys affirms we are moving in the right direction.”

The news continues positive momentum for the Herndon-based company, which was also recently named in Indeed’s “20 Amazing Tech Companies Hiring in Washington, DC.” The list highlighted the most prominent tech organizations currently recruiting in the greater D.C. region.

“At NetCentrics, we provide our employees with opportunities for career growth, and always recognize them for their contributions and success. Employees are encouraged to grow their experience through countless available opportunities, including paid training and certifications, additional projects, SME working groups, speaking sessions and writing contributions,” said Susan Brady, Vice President, Human Resources at NetCentrics. “An equally important part to employee success is a fun working environment. We host regular themed All Hands meetings, company events and participate in giving back to the community. The successful and fun working environment we offer is not only good business for NetCentrics, but a great experience for our employees.”

The Washington Post partnered with Energage, a Philadelphia-based employee research and consulting firm, to build the list. It was based on employee surveys, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection. The 2019 Top Workplaces were revealed at a Gala event on Thursday, June 20th in Washington, D.C.

To view NetCentrics’ complete list of awards, visit https://netcentrics.com/about/awards/.

About NetCentrics

NetCentrics is a leading provider of IT strategy, mission applications, infrastructure and cloud services, service delivery and cybersecurity to the Department of Defense, Homeland Security and other federal agencies. NetCentrics is ISO 9001, ISO 20000 and ISO 27001 registered. The company has more than 20 years of experience supporting large IT programs. For more information about NetCentrics, see our website at www.netcentrics.com or follow us on Twitter @NetCentricsCorp.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005082/en/