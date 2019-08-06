Washington Redskins : and NBC Sports Washington Partner to Offer the NFL's 1st Predictive-gaming Live TV Presentation During All 2019 Preseason Games

The Washington Redskins and NBC Sports Washington announced today a landmark partnership that will provide the National Football League’s (NFL) first interactive, predictive-gaming live television presentation of the team’s four preseason games. These pilot telecasts, entitled Predict the Game, will feature free-to-play contests where fans can win $1,000 cash each quarter as well as other excitingsecond chance prizes. The presentations will be exclusively available on NBC Sports Washington Plus, beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, when the Redskins open the preseason at the Cleveland Browns at 7:30 p.m.

"We're thrilled to partner with NBC Sports Washington to bring the first predictive, free-to-play live game telecast to the NFL," said Scott Shepherd, Senior Vice President. "This partnership strategically aligns with our organization’s commitment to constant innovation for our fans. We are continuously working to enhance the fan experience and strive to identify new, meaningful ways for our incredible fans to engage with our team."

The enhanced experience on NBC Sports Washington Plus will feature Predict the Game elements and other interactive features, combined with real-time statistics and information, displayed on a graphic overlay surrounding the game telecast. The full audio, video and graphics from the regular live-game coverage, which will be available simultaneously on NBC Sports Washington, will be included in the alternate presentation.

"We are committed to delivering the most engaging experience possible to fans, so the opportunity to partner with the Redskins to combine live NFL action with predictive gaming this preseason is something we are very excited about," said Damon Phillips, NBC Sports Washington SVP and General Manager.

Predict the Game is an easy-to-enter, free contest that allows fans to predict various game and player performance outcomes through a series of questions that will appear on screen, as well as on users’ mobile or desktop devices. Points will be awarded for making selections, with additional points awarded for correct predictions. A top eligible scorer at the end of each quarter will earn or share the $1,000 prize, with a new game beginning each quarter. Randomly selected participants will also be eligible to receive other outstanding 2nd chance prizes such as game tickets, VIP experiences and memorabilia.

Fans must enter Predict the Game, which is open to join throughout the entire game, by creating an account or logging in at www.nbcsportswashington.com/predict, where they can submit predictions via their mobile or desktop device. The site will also provide access to game and contest rules and other features.

The four-game schedule of Redskins preseason predictive-gaming presentations on NBC Sports Washington Plus is as follows:

Aug. 8 at Cleveland Browns (7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 15 vs. Cincinnati Bengals (7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 22 at Atlanta Falcons (7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 29 vs. Baltimore Ravens (7:30 p.m.)

ABOUT THE REDSKINS: Headquartered at Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Virginia, and owned by Daniel Snyder, the historic Washington Redskins Football Club has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves in Massachusetts, the team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933 and relocated to Washington, D.C., in 1937. Since then, the team has become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (with 11 others who also were Redskins) and becoming the first team in the NFL with an official marching band and fight song, "Hail to the Redskins." The Redskins have been owned by Dan Snyder since 1999, and beginning in 1997, began playing their home games at FedExField in Landover, Md.

ABOUT NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON: NBC Sports Washington, part of NBC Sports Group, is the official sports network of the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, NFL’s Washington Redskins and ACC. NBC Sports Washington – the leading multiplatform sports media organization serving the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia – delivers more than 400 live events per year, along with Emmy Award-winning news, analysis and entertainment programming. NBC Sports Washington’s digital portfolio is the region’s top source for written, video and interactive sports content. Follow the network on Twitter via @NBCSWashington, and on NBCSportsWashington.com.

