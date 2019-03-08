Log in
Washington State Courts : Public welcome as Washington State Court of Appeals hears cases in Okanogan on March 14

03/08/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Public welcome as Washington State Court of Appeals hears cases in Okanogan on March 14

March 08, 2019

The Washington State Court of Appeals, Division III, will hear oral arguments outside of its regular Spokane courtroom during a community visit to Okanogan on Thursday, March 14.

The hearings will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Okanogan County Commissioners' Hearing Room, 123 Fifth Avenue North, Room 150, Okanogan. The public is welcome to attend the oral arguments and, at the end of the session, ask questions about the role and operations of the Court of Appeals.

The Court of Appeals Division III is headquartered in Spokane and hears appeals from trial courts throughout the Eastern Washington counties of Ferry, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Adams, Asotin, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Walla Walla, Whitman, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Klickitat and Yakima.

'We look forward to having oral arguments in Okanogan so area people can see and ask questions about how we function and how we ensure open and equal application of the law,' Division III Chief Judge Robert E. Lawrence-Berrey said.

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., Chief Judge Robert E. Lawrence-Berrey, Judge Kevin M. Korsmo, and Judge Laurel H. Siddoway will hear arguments in the following five cases:

  • State of Washington v. Julia Elizabeth Tucker (Kittitas County) - appeal from conviction for theft of a motor vehicle.
  • William E. Moorman v. Clear Recon Corp., et al (Chelan County) - dispute involving real estate foreclosure proceeding.
  • State of Washington v. Jonathan Brook Hawkins (Grant County) - appeal from child rape and molestation convictions.
  • State of Washington v. Larry Edward Siltman (Okanogan County) - appeal from convictions for assault, violation of no contact order, and resisting arrest.
  • Crown Resources, Corp. v. State of Washington, Dept. of Ecology, et al (Ferry County) - challenge to Pollution Control Hearing Board decision upholding conditions of mining permit.

Full case summaries are available online at Division III Issue Summaries. Each argument will last approximately 30 minutes. The Court occasionally hears oral arguments in various eastern Washington cities outside of its Spokane headquarters.

For further information regarding the Court, visit the Washington Courts Web site at www.courts.wa.gov/appellate_trial_courts.

CONTACT: Court of Appeals Div. III Clerk Renee Townsley, (509) 456-3082, Renee.Townsley@courts.wa.gov.

Washington Courts Media Contacts:

Disclaimer

Washington State Courts published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 23:19:02 UTC
