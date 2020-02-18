Washington State DOT Employs Modular Steel Structure from Acrow to Reopen Crossing Closed After Failed Bridge Inspection

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrow Bridge , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, is pleased to announce one of its modular steel bridges was recently opened to restore traffic flow across the Spiketon Creek in Buckley, Washington. The route had been closed for more than a year.



The 82-year bridge was reaching the end of its useful life and a full replacement was planned. In order to keep the bridge functional and traffic moving until the new bridge was scheduled to be built in 2026, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) planned deck repairs over the summer of 2018. During the surveying of the structure in anticipation of the repairs, however, significant pier settlement was discovered, which compromised the bridge’s structural integrity and prompted an immediate closure.

While WSDOT was anxious to restore the crossing for the more than 5,600 drivers who use the bridge daily as well as emergency responders, initial estimates to reinforce the bridge structure to offset the settlement were in excess of $2 million, which was not a cost-effective option. WSDOT worked closely with the community and elected officials to reach the decision to open the route with a detour bridge and keep the original bridge replacement schedule.

Acrow’s bridge was purchased by WSDOT through a contract with Hamilton Construction. The detour overbridge was received in Buckley in late August 2018 and it was opened on December 11. The prefabricated modular steel clearspan is 240’ long with a two lane roadway width of 24’.

Design for a permanent replacement bridge is scheduled to begin January 2024. When the permanent structure is completed, the temporary bridge will be removed and stored by WSDOT for use at other locations as needed.

“The decision to use Acrow’’s modular steel truss bridge for this project brought significant benefits for both the local community and the state,” said Jack Arizcuren, Pacific States Sales Manager at Acrow Bridge. “The rapid delivery and installation allowed for an expedited reopening of the crossing and by purchasing the structure the state has an added infrastructure asset which can be re-used whenever needed.”

Bill Killeen, CEO of Acrow Bridge, added, “Acrow’s modular bridges, available for rent or purchase, are a great choice for detours when projects need to stay on or ahead of schedule and, at the same time, assure motorist and worker safety. They are also an ideal solution for use as permanent structures as they are manufactured with high strength, high quality U.S. steel from ISO-certified mills and galvanized to protect against corrosion.”

About Acrow Bridge

Acrow Bridge has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 60 years with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com .

Media contact:

Tracy Van Buskirk

Marketcom PR

Main: (212) 537-5177, ext. 8; Mobile: (203) 246-6165

tvanbuskirk@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b41b4fcb-776c-45b7-80dc-b891cdd07209