Washington Week Ahead: ‘Constructive' China talks resume in DC

04/01/2019 | 10:07pm EDT

The U.S.-China trade negotiations return to Washington this week amid signs of progress, while Senate Republicans seek to move forward with a long-stalled package of disaster aid eagerly awaited by a growing list of farmers.

Beijing's official news agency, Xinhua, reported Friday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were studying the text of a possible final agreement after talks last week that involved U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
The White House said in a statement that the two sides 'continued to make progress during candid and constructive discussions on the negotiations and important next steps. The United States looks forward to the meetings planned with Vice Premier Liu He and the Chinese delegation in Washington.' Read more

California Poultry Federation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 02:06:13 UTC
