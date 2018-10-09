Washington's First Lady Trudi Inslee Joined the United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation to Award 24 Garden Grants to Washington Schools

Washington’s First Lady Trudi Inslee joined the United
Health Foundation and Whole
Kids Foundation for a grant presentation and roundtable discussion
at DeLong Elementary School in Tacoma today.
The United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation announced 24 grants, totaling $48,000, to Washington schools to develop or expand existing vegetable gardens and beehives, and provide educational resources about agriculture, caring for the environment and maintaining healthy lifestyles. L to R: Nona Evans, president and executive director of Whole Kids Foundation; Washington State Rep. Laurie Jinkins; Washington First Lady Trudi Inslee; Claire Verity, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, Pacific Northwest (Photo: Suzi Pratt).
The United Health Foundation and Whole Kids Foundation announced 24
grants, totaling $48,000, to Washington schools to develop or expand
existing vegetable gardens or beehives, and provide educational
resources about agriculture, caring for the environment and maintaining
healthy lifestyles.
Grant Recipients Include:
Beach Elementary – Lummi Island
Foundation for Sustainable Community – Everett
Boys & Girls Club of the Olympic Peninsula – Sequim
Hood Canal Salmon Enhancement Group – Belfair
Bryant Montessori – Tacoma
Master Gardener Foundation of Benton and Franklin Counties –
Kennewick
Centennial Middle School – Snohomish
Naturescaping – Brush Prairie
Chloe Clark Elementary – DuPont
NW Share – Issaquah
DeLong Elementary – Tacoma
Seattle Hill Elementary – Everett
Discovery Primary School – Milton
Tekoa Elementary School – Tekoa
Discovery School Garden – Everett
The Des Moines Area Food Bank – Des Moines
Domestic Violence Services of Snohomish County – Everett
The Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Seattle – Seattle
Eatonville School District – Eatonville
Hands-On Personal Empowerment – Shelton
Families Inspiring Leaders Academy – Tacoma
South King County Food Coalition – Des Moines
Fir Grove Children’s Center – Vancouver
Stevens Creek Elementary – Lake Stevens
“Magic happens when a child plants a seed that grows into something
natural and healthy to eat,” said Nona Evans, president and executive
director of Whole Kids Foundation. “These grants will help give many
children the opportunity to grow their own nutritious food, and this
experience will shape healthy eating choices for the rest of their
lives.”
First Lady Trudi Inslee, Whole Kids Foundation’s Nona Evans,
UnitedHealthcare Pacific Northwest States CEO Claire Verity, and other
education and health care leaders hosted a discussion about health
challenges facing Washington communities, including food insecurity,
obesity and other social determinants of health, and possible local
solutions to address these challenges.
Studies show that school gardening, combined with a healthy lunch
program or nutrition education, encourages healthier food choices.
Children are also more likely to eat fruits and vegetables they have
grown themselves.
According to America’s
Health Rankings, Washington youth rank 7th out of 50
states, with more than 30 percent of children ages 10-17 overweight or
obese
“Food insecurity, including food deserts, obesity and diabetes are
serious health concerns that can be alleviated through better awareness
and familiarity with growing and preparing healthy meals,” said Verity.
“On behalf of the United Health Foundation, we are grateful for the
opportunity to support these organizations instilling healthy habits and
setting students on the path to success.”
About the United Health Foundation
Through
collaboration with community partners, grants and outreach efforts, the
United Health Foundation works to improve our health system, build a
diverse and dynamic health workforce and enhance the well-being of local
communities. The United Health Foundation was established by
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) in 1999 as a not-for-profit, private
foundation dedicated to improving health and health care. To date, the
United Health Foundation has committed $430 million to programs and
communities around the world. We invite you to learn more at www.unitedhealthgroup.com/SocialResponsibility.
About Whole Kids Foundation®
Whole
Kids Foundation, a Whole Foods Market foundation, is based in Austin,
Texas, and operates as an independent, nonprofit organization. By
empowering schools and inspiring families, the Foundation aims to help
children reach optimal health through the strength of a healthy body
fueled by nutritious food. For more information on the Foundation’s
programs, including school gardens, salad bars and nutrition education
for teachers, visit wholekidsfoundation.org.
