Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Washington state lawmakers must act on Boeing tax incentive to address WTO dispute- governor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:16pm EST
2020 Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and Washington Governor Jay Inslee speaks during the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines

Washington state lawmakers must act on a tax incentive awarded to Boeing Co years ago in order to address an ongoing dispute over aircraft subsidies brought before the World Trade Organization, and to avoid retaliatory tariffs, Governor Jay Inslee said on Wednesday.

"Boeing has said it would like that tax incentive at least suspended, until the issue is fully settled with the European Union," Inslee said in a statement.

The U.S. government last week raised tariffs on aircraft imported from the European Union, ratcheting up pressure on the EU to resolve a dispute over support for plane makers. The WTO has found that the world's two largest planemakers -- Boeing and European rival Airbus -- received billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in cases dating back to 2004, and is expected to allow both sides to impose tariffs.

Boeing said in a statement that it fully supports proposed legislation announced Wednesday in Washington state that would remove the tax breaks it received years ago.

"This legislation demonstrates the commitment of Washington - and of the United States - to fair and rules-based trade, and to compliance with the WTO's rulings," Boeing said.

It added that Airbus and the European Union must "finally come into compliance by ending illegal launch aid subsidies once and for all and addressing the harm they have caused the United States aerospace industry and its workers."

Such "launch aid" subsidies, which the WTO has repeatedly found to violate global trade rules, stand unresolved, Boeing said.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.18% 131.8 Real-time Quote.-0.17%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.22% 338 Delayed Quote.4.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:01pUPDATE - Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse Coming to Reston Station
GL
04:01pMEXICAN GOLD MINING : Re-commences Field Operations at Its Flagship Las Minas Project and Announces the Termination of the Business Combination With New Found Gold
AQ
04:01pFenix Marine Services' On-Dock Rail Expansion Project Awarded $18.2 Million U.S. Dept. Of Transportation Grant
GL
04:01pOSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES : Windfall Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
AQ
04:01pAtara Biotherapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, February 27, 2020
GL
04:01pGlobal Industrial Bakery Processing Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Ali Group Srl and ANKO Food Machine Co. Ltd. | Technavio
BU
04:01pCYBEROPTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter Results
BU
04:01pEARNIN : Partners With Employers to Improve Financial Wellness for All Employees
BU
04:01pAvis Budget Group Delivers Record Fourth Quarter Revenue Driven By Overperformance in the Americas
GL
04:01pREV GROUP : to Release First Quarter 2020 Earnings on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group