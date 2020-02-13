Washlava : Announces Kelly Friar as CMO

Washlava adds strategic marketing pro to growing c-suite team

Mobile technology startup Washlava has announced Kelly Friar as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Friar brings over a decade of brand marketing and strategic communications expertise to the quickly growing company and its premier cashless, IoT application.

“Kelly has an impressive and proven track record of successes when it comes to crafting major marketing campaigns and strategy for prominent international organizations,” said Todd Belveal, chief executive officer, Washlava. “We’re excited for the strategic vision she’ll bring to Washlava and are confident that her talents and experience will help further promote our brand while also support community development and engagement.”

In her new role, Friar will oversee marketing, communications, and community relations for Washlava and its various workstreams across many high priority markets. Friar joins Washlava from Barbizon International, where she served as the Director of Marketing for almost 10 years. In that role, Friar oversaw operations and marketing for over 200 U.S. markets and five international markets.

Friar has previously worked closely with notable media outlets, brands and institutions such as Seventeen Magazine, Teen Vogue Magazine, Teen Choice Awards, University of Kentucky, University of Notre Dame, the State of Indiana, Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines.

Friar graduated from Ball State University with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, and is a two-time honoree alumni of the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Businesswoman of the Year Award.

About Washlava

Washlava is the laundry experience that lets customers reserve and pay for machines from their smartphones. Washlava intends to transform the self-service laundry industry through its patent-pending, smartphone-enabled technology platform and digital brand by creating a connected, convenient laundry experience for businesses and their customers. The company was founded by Todd Belveal, who previously co-founded the Austin-based, mobile-enabled car rental company, Silvercar (now owned by Audi). For more information, visit washlava.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005843/en/