Posted on: April 2, 2019
Waste, Plastics, Oceans: Solutions to Creating a Better Future
In the last 250 years, human activity has caused climate change, ocean acidification, waste, plastic pollution, and other large-scale shifts. To preserve our planet, we must regenerate our environment and develop practical solutions we can all use. Hélène Thibieroz of We Grow Green Tech will share and discuss plastics, waste, ocean acidification, and present solutions we can all adopt to become conscious citizens of our planet.
