Waste, Plastics, Oceans: Solutions to Creating a Better Future

04/02/2019 | 06:02pm EDT
Posted on: April 2, 2019

Waste, Plastics, Oceans: Solutions to Creating a Better Future

In the last 250 years, human activity has caused climate change, ocean acidification, waste, plastic pollution, and other large-scale shifts. To preserve our planet, we must regenerate our environment and develop practical solutions we can all use. Hélène Thibieroz of We Grow Green Tech will share and discuss plastics, waste, ocean acidification, and present solutions we can all adopt to become conscious citizens of our planet.

Disclaimer

Town of San Anselmo, CA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 22:01:06 UTC
