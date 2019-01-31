Log in
Waste360 Names Srividhya Viswanathan of SCS Engineers 2019 40 Under 40 Award Winner

01/31/2019 | 10:33am EST

Long Beach, CA, Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCS Engineers proudly announces Srividhya Viswanathan, Senior Project Manager, and Vice President, is named a 2019 40 Under 40 award winner by Waste360. Vidhya, as she is fondly known by her colleagues and clients, and the other winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo in May of this year.

0_medium_Viswanathan_Srividhya-Vidhya.jpg
Srividhya Viswanathan, Senior Project Manager and Vice President at SCS Engineers, is a Waste360 40 under 40 award winner in 2019.


2_medium_SCS_Engineers_short_bar.jpg


Since 2016, Waste360 annually convenes a panel of expert judges who evaluate all the nominations. The panel consults with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners. The competition is fierce, with many talented young professionals nominated for the honor.

Vidhya was selected for her innovative engineering plans and designs that are helping major entities move both traditional solid waste and renewable energy programs toward more efficient reuse, recycling, and composting practices. She works to design solutions that help these entities achieve their goals to reduce carbon emissions and conserve landfill space as they transition to meet strict new California legislation SB1383.

Vidhya’s programs and engineering designs are inventive; she bases them on her expertise in multiple areas. They are successful because she understands what large landfill operations can achieve while identifying and addressing their priorities quickly. At the same time, she incorporates existing infrastructure and operations into her designs that are essential to meet environmental goals.

Just as vital is her leadership skills as she heads multi-disciplined engineering teams.  She is currently leading a large project that supports a major metropolitan area’s initiative to integrate the City’s composting and renewable energy programs. The final results can reduce carbon emissions and decrease the amount of landfilled solid waste, while concurrently supporting the City’s non-profit food programs and the creation of useful by-products from what was formerly considered waste.

“Truly sustainable programs address multiple factors, including all of the costs associated with reaching recycle-reuse-reduce goals,” said Jim Walsh, president, and CEO of SCS Engineers.“ We congratulate Vidhya and her fellow 40 Under 40 winners as they support our industry with renewable energy solutions and new reuse/recycle technologies.”

About SCS Engineers

SCS Engineers’ environmental solutions are a direct result of our experience and dedication to solid waste management and other industries responsible for safeguarding the environment. For more information about SCS, please visit our website at www.scsengineers.com, contact us at service@scsengineers.com, or follow us on your preferred social media.

Attachment 

Corporate Communications
SCS Engineers
1-800-767-4727
Communications@scsengineers.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
