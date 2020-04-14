Log in
News  >  Companies  >  All News

Wastewater Transport Services : Senior Leadership Donates Vacation Pay to Front-line Employees During Coronavirus Pandemic

04/14/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Today, officials with Wastewater Transport Services announced that all members of the senior leadership team have donated a substantial portion of their personal vacation time to fund a Hero Bonus for front-line employees. This move will fund an approximate $1 per hour equivalent bonus for each front-line employee, matching a previous commitment of $1 per hour equivalent bonus which was sponsored by the company.

“Our technicians and plant operators continue to provide exceptional service for our customers during these unprecedented times,” said CEO Darrell Rogers. “These front-line employees are working hard and remain dedicated to the mission of Wastewater Transport Services. To have senior leaders of our company recognize and contribute to these bonuses speaks to their engagement and appreciation of our workforce.”

Cary Juby, VP Texas Operations and originator of the Hero Bonus initiative added, “In addition to our continued focus on safety measures and enhanced COVID-19 protocols, this is a token of our appreciation for the commitment of these employees and the essential work that they are performing for our customers.”

This $2 per hour equivalent bonus for these critical employees will remain in effect for the next two weeks, with the potential of the program being extended as the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold.

About Wastewater Transport Services

Wastewater Transport Services is an integrated service provider in the non-hazardous liquid waste industry. Specializing in the handling and proper disposal of non-hazardous liquid waste streams, and periodic statutory testing, the company provides service to clients via its operations in Texas (Houston, Austin & Beaumont). For more information, visit: www.wastewaterts.com.


© Business Wire 2020
