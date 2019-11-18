Wastewater and Environmental Services Industry Professionals Convene in Indianapolis for WWETT Show 2020

The trade show event where deals get done and new technology is discovered

From February 17-20, 2020, the WWETT Show - Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment & Transport Show, will take over the Indiana Convention Center for the world’s largest annual trade show within the wastewater & environmental services industry. With new dates for 2020, the four-day trade show packs over 100 world-class education sessions, business opportunities, collaboration with industry professionals, a slate of live demonstrations, exposure to cutting-edge technology trends and the latest product launches across multiple industry segments.

“Over the years, the WWETT Show continues to demonstrate why it is the number one trade show event within the wastewater & environmental services industry,” said Douglas Lugo, director of the WWETT Show. “We recognize the importance of providing a space where professionals can connect and grow their business, as well as sharpen their skills all in one place. Knowing that people walk away from our show with new ideas, connections and equipment, lets us know the WWETT Show is making an impact in the industry.”

Known as the premier global wastewater event of the year, the WWETT Show is home to municipalities, plumbers, portable sanitation professionals, septic contractors, sewer contractors and wastewater professionals. Connecting manufacturers with representatives highlights the importance of seeking ideas and solutions from respected leaders in the industry and creates a customized trade show experience all under one roof.

WWETT Show 2020 Key Highlights

Smart Wastewater Initiative

In a time where shrinking water sources and massive flooding are affecting us globally, it is important to discuss how crucial this is to our future’s sustainability. Oliver Grievson, chairman of Wastewater Education 501(c)3, will explore the topic of the smart wastewater industry in three action packed sessions.

Marketplace Expo

The WWETT Show Marketplace will feature over 600 exhibitors, 50 of which are new, looking to expand their business and maximize their buying potential. 6 in 10 attendees place purchase orders at the show and two-thirds of attendees will purchase within the year. On the expo floor, attendees will find thousands of products on display, meet directly with product representatives, as well as see, touch, and feel products and equipment. Top exhibitors to see include:

Federal Signal Environmental Solutions Group

Satellite Industries

Super Products, LLC

Sewer Equipment Co. of America

Imperial Industries, Inc.

Hi-Vac Corporation

Spartan Tool, LLC

GapVax, Inc.

CUES

Vermeer Corporation

JAG Mobile Solutions, Inc.

PolyJohn Enterprises, Inc.

World-Class Education

The WWETT Show offers an unparalleled, best-in-value education program led by top industry experts and professionals from respected associations, businesses, and manufacturers. Choose from an array of sessions, obtain continuing education units (CEUs) from approved states, provinces and organizations, or just up your game to gain knowledge on the latest industry trends. With a Full Education Package (FEP), attendees will have access to all sessions listed on the WWETT Show website.

WWETT Live!

The WWETT Show provides up close and personal experiences through live demos. Show attendees can watch leading industry manufacturers in action as they show off their latest products and equipment. Held in Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, WWETT Live! creates a fun and engaging experience everyone will enjoy. Companies to see include: GapVax, Inc., Hammerhead® Trenchless and NozzTeq® Inc.

Industry Appreciation Party

New to 2020, show attendees will have the opportunity to participate in the WWETT Show Industry Appreciation Party powered by Spartan Tool and Picote. The event will feature live entertainment from Cornfield Mafia and an opportunity for photos with the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders. Admission is free to all attendees with a registration badge.

To learn more about the WWETT Show and to register, visit www.wwettshow.com.

About the WWETT Show

The WWETT Show – Water & Wastewater, Equipment, Treatment & Transport – is the world’s largest annual trade show for wastewater professionals. The event offers an unmatched educational program, an array of networking opportunities, and an extensive expo floor where buyers and sellers come together to see and experience the latest product innovations and technology. Visit www.wwettshow.com for complete show details.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals to Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

