Watch Communications : Announces Steps to Keep Customers Connected During Unprecedented Public Health Event

03/20/2020 | 09:48am EDT

Internet Access Increased; Service Terminations Temporarily Suspended

To ensure it is meeting customer’ needs, Watch Communications announced several steps is it taking to ensure customers remain connected and online during this unprecedented public health crisis.

“Access to reliable, high-speed Internet is more important now than ever before,” said Watch Communications President and CEO Chris Daniels. “All of us are looking for information that will keep us, our families, friends, and neighbors healthy and safe. Parents are looking for educational resources for their children. Many people are looking for ways to entertain themselves as they comply with health protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The last thing people should worry about is whether they can access the Internet for information.”

The following measures are being implemented immediately and will remain in effect until April 30, 2020:

  • Data caps will not be enforced in areas of our network where caps are in place;
  • WiFi hot zones owned by Watch Communications will be opened for public access;
  • Additional open-access WiFi hot zones are being deployed in coordination with local officials.

“We are committed to continuity of service for our customers,” Daniels added. “We are taking additional precautions to protect the health of our team and our customers. We want to assure new customers that we will provide for your immediate service needs.”

Watch Communications has also accepted the FCC’s “Keep America Connected” challenges and pledges, through April 30, 2020, to:

  • Increase internet access by waiving late fees for customers and small businesses;
  • Not terminate service to people because of their inability to pay bills.

If strict health protocols look to remain in place past April 30, Watch Communications will re-evaluate its timelines. The company will work with customers who experience additional hardship and encourages anyone with billing questions to contact customer service. Watch will do what is possible to accommodate customer requests for increased service levels during this time.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.


© Business Wire 2020
