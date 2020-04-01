Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch Communications : Deploys Free, Public Hotspots to Help Communities Stay Connected

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

Watch Communications continues supporting customers during the COVID-19 response by deploying free, publicly-accessible hotspots across its entire service area.

“We know that accessing the Internet can be a challenge for many people, and we are committed to providing access to everyone we can across the four states we serve,” said Watch Communications President and CEO Chris Daniels. “These public hotspots will ensure that students can access e-Learning platforms, and members of our community can find information. We appreciate the chance to partner with local and regional officials to provide this community service.”

Watch Communications is working with school districts, municipalities, community centers, and other organizations to determine the best placement for hotspots. All hotspots will be accessible by vehicle and social-distancing protocols should be observed at all times. Watch Communications also advises that anyone accessing the hotspots remain in compliance with all local and state government orders.

Hotspot locations can be found on an interactive map on the company’s website. Click here or access the map via www.WatchComm.net. The map will be updated as new hotspots come online.

Installing free hotspots is one of several actions Watch Communications is taking to help its customers and communities stay connected and safe during COVID-19. The following measures are in place through April 30:

  • Data caps will not be enforced in areas of our network where caps are in place;
  • Additional open-access WiFi hot zones are being deployed in coordination with local officials.
  • Late fees for customers and small businesses have been waived;
  • No service terminations during this time because of an inability to pay bills.

If strict health protocols look to remain in place past April 30, Watch Communications will re-evaluate its timelines.

Many Watch Communications employees are now teleworking from home. There are some job functions, however, that require customer interaction. All field technicians will wear booties, gloves and a mask at all times while inside homes. They have also been instructed to wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering customers’ homes and after leaving. If a customer or anyone else in a home appears to be sick, the technician will not enter the home and will maintain an extended physical distance during any conversations.

Customers can find additional health protocols and information at www.WatchComm.net.

School districts and government officials interested in discussing the placement of hotspots should contact covidresponse@watchcomm.net.

About Watch Communications
Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:30pLowey Dannenberg Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Sterling Bancorp Inc. (Southfield, MI) Expanding the Class Period to Include November 17, 2017 Through March 17, 2020, and Encourages Investors to Inquire About the Lead Plaintiff Position Before the April 27, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
06:28pBOMBARDIER : Sophie Brochu appointed first woman chief executive of Hydro-Quebec
AQ
06:27pKVIKA BANKI HF. : Notification regarding changes to the alternate board
AQ
06:27pU.S. crude oil futures jump 5% at open
RE
06:27pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO
GL
06:26pCARTER BANK & TRUST : Responds to COVID-19 Pandemic with Responsible Operations and Financial Relief Programs
PU
06:26pSEMPRA ENERGY : IEnova Unit To Report First-quarter 2020 Earnings April 22
PU
06:25pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd Update on Waterhouse Agreement
AW
06:24pANAPTYSBIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT : Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of California against AnaptysBio, Inc.
GL
06:23pPrecision drilling announces filing of management information circular, virtual-only annual and special shareholder meeting and proposed share consolidation
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. : SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. : Announces Stock Option Grant
2OROCO RESOURCE CORP. : OROCO RESOURCE : Announces Disclosure Deficiencies With Respect to the Historical Resou..
3ANAPTYSBIO, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a se..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cronos Group, Inc. of Class Acti..
5FOX CORPORATION : FOX : News Channel and Facebook to Present a Virtual Town Hall on the Global Coronavirus Pan..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group