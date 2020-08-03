Watch Communications : Named Top Mid-Sized Internet Service Provider in Ohio, Indiana by BroadbandNow

Watch Communications has been recognized by BroadbandNow as one of the top mid-sized Internet Service Providers in Ohio and Indiana.

“Watch Communications is proud to be recognized by BroadbandNow for our hard work in delivering quality broadband Internet services throughout Ohio and Indiana,” said Watch Chief Executive Officer and President Chris Daniels. “On behalf of our entire team, I thank our customers for choosing us as their Internet Service Provider (ISP). We are constantly working to improve the services we provide to our customers through higher speeds, more data, and robust solutions for residents, businesses, schools, municipalities, and agribusinesses.”

BroadbandNow helps consumers understand their Internet options by bringing transparency in government data and research, aggregating IP verified customer reviews and ratings, and fostering competition through better awareness of local providers. The website lets consumers shop and compare plans and includes easy links for provider websites and customer service.

In the Mid-Sized Provider Category, Watch Communications earned:

Top 10 Fastest Internet Providers in Ohio;

Top Internet Speeds in Indiana;

Top 3 Fastest Fixed Wireless Providers in Ohio;

Top 10 Fastest Fixed Wireless Providers in Indiana.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, there are roughly 19 million Americans – 6 percent of the population – who do not have access to fixed broadband Internet service. In 2018, Watch Communications was awarded more than $52 million in the agency’s Connect America Fund (CAF II) auction. The company has already begun improving its network and service offerings in areas funded by CAF II and expanding its territory through a variety of acquisitions.

Watch Communications is also a Microsoft Airband partner in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. This program aims to bring broadband Internet to 3 million households in rural America.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.

