Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch Communications : Named Top Mid-Sized Internet Service Provider in Ohio, Indiana by BroadbandNow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:16pm EDT

Watch Communications has been recognized by BroadbandNow as one of the top mid-sized Internet Service Providers in Ohio and Indiana.

“Watch Communications is proud to be recognized by BroadbandNow for our hard work in delivering quality broadband Internet services throughout Ohio and Indiana,” said Watch Chief Executive Officer and President Chris Daniels. “On behalf of our entire team, I thank our customers for choosing us as their Internet Service Provider (ISP). We are constantly working to improve the services we provide to our customers through higher speeds, more data, and robust solutions for residents, businesses, schools, municipalities, and agribusinesses.”

BroadbandNow helps consumers understand their Internet options by bringing transparency in government data and research, aggregating IP verified customer reviews and ratings, and fostering competition through better awareness of local providers. The website lets consumers shop and compare plans and includes easy links for provider websites and customer service.

In the Mid-Sized Provider Category, Watch Communications earned:

  • Top 10 Fastest Internet Providers in Ohio;
  • Top Internet Speeds in Indiana;
  • Top 3 Fastest Fixed Wireless Providers in Ohio;
  • Top 10 Fastest Fixed Wireless Providers in Indiana.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, there are roughly 19 million Americans – 6 percent of the population – who do not have access to fixed broadband Internet service. In 2018, Watch Communications was awarded more than $52 million in the agency’s Connect America Fund (CAF II) auction. The company has already begun improving its network and service offerings in areas funded by CAF II and expanding its territory through a variety of acquisitions.

Watch Communications is also a Microsoft Airband partner in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. This program aims to bring broadband Internet to 3 million households in rural America.

About Watch Communications

Founded in 1992, Watch Communications is an Internet Service Provider (ISP) using a combination of fixed wireless and fiber technologies to serve residential and business customers throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky. Watch Communications began as a wireless cable TV provider and expanded service offerings in 1998 to include the Internet. Since its creation, Watch Communications has focused on unserved and underserved small and rural markets. Watch Communications is a subsidiary of Benton Ridge Telephone. The Benton Ridge family of companies also includes Community Fiber Solutions in Indiana and Q Wireless in Kentucky and Indiana.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:19pHalper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
PR
03:19pDoppler launches the largest, national, insured, variable staff network for Auto Dealers
PR
03:19pWILLIAM HILL : Officially Opens First-Ever Sports Book Within a U.S. Sports Complex at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.
PR
03:17pDRS DATA & RESEARCH SERVICES : The 2020 Digital Open Enrollment Season
PU
03:16pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Superfood Powders Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 4% through 2020-2024 | Adoption of Online Distribution Channels to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:16p3M : and Cinotop Electronics Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M :'s Metal Mesh Technology
BU
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03:12pRespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Announces Extension to Long-Term Employment Contract with Tim Jones as President and Chief Executive Officer
GL
03:12pAssocia Chicagoland and Associa Arizona Offer Virtual Event Series to Clients
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group