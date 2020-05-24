Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Watch: 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

Brentford FC Head Coach Thomas Frank, Huddersfield Town's Danny Cowley and Oxford United's Karl Robinson were among an array of players and managers from across the EFL to appear in a special series of films released to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. The 'Inside the Mind of' campaign, launched in partnership with the EFL's charity partner, Mind, saw representatives from across the League discussing mental health experiences, time in lockdown and advice for fans. Hosted by EFL Ambassador, Sky Sports presenter and former Charlton Athletic player, Scott Minto, and broadcaster, speaker and mental health advocate, Charlie Webster, the interviews hope to provide fans with a look 'Inside the Mind of…' representatives from across the EFL.

The films released this week are the first opportunity for some of the ten On Your Side Champions to directly support the vital work taking place at clubs across the EFL to raise awareness of the partnership, improve the approach to mental health in football and raise important funds for Mind. The films are being hosted on the EFL's YouTube and can all be seen here.

Disclaimer

Brentford Football Club Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2020 17:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20pEconomy Recovering, but Unemployment Likely to Remain High, Trump Adviser Says -- Update
DJ
01:23pPERMROCK ROYALTY TRUST : Declares No Monthly Cash Distribution for May|05.18.2020
PU
01:13pWATCH : 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers
PU
11:29aUnemployment Could Top 20%, But Economy Recovering, Trump Advisor Says
DJ
10:28aBANK OF ISRAEL : Remarks by the Governor of the Bank of Israel at the cabinet meeting to approve the expansion of the budget
PU
10:26aAngloGold Ashanti shuts S.African mine after finding 164 coronavirus cases
RE
09:53aGOP Considers Back-to-Work Bonuses
DJ
09:44aChina drops mention of GDP goal as parliament opens, virus slams economy
RE
09:09aFrench state debt could be over 115% of GDP by year end - budget minister
RE
09:07aUK looks at impact of U.S. sanctions on Huawei cooperation
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : In Seattle, Coronavirus Fallout Opens Economic Divide
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch breaking new ground for style
3P.O.L.I.C.Y. LIMITED : P O L I C Y : Most publicly listed companies keep U.S. small-business aid loans
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa to resume flights to 20 destinations from mid-June
5OMV AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : OMV review clears CEO travel expenses, Zenit sponsorship

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group