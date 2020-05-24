Watch: 'Inside the Mind' of EFL players and managers

Brentford FC Head Coach Thomas Frank, Huddersfield Town's Danny Cowley and Oxford United's Karl Robinson were among an array of players and managers from across the EFL to appear in a special series of films released to mark Mental Health Awareness Week. The 'Inside the Mind of' campaign, launched in partnership with the EFL's charity partner, Mind, saw representatives from across the League discussing mental health experiences, time in lockdown and advice for fans. Hosted by EFL Ambassador, Sky Sports presenter and former Charlton Athletic player, Scott Minto, and broadcaster, speaker and mental health advocate, Charlie Webster, the interviews hope to provide fans with a look 'Inside the Mind of…' representatives from across the EFL.

The films released this week are the first opportunity for some of the ten On Your Side Champions to directly support the vital work taking place at clubs across the EFL to raise awareness of the partnership, improve the approach to mental health in football and raise important funds for Mind. The films are being hosted on the EFL's YouTube and can all be seen here.