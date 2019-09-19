Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch: NCLA Releases Video Addressing Urgency to Protect Americans' Civil Liberties from the Administrative State

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Civil Liberties Alliance released the video “How NCLA Protects Americans from the Administrative State” to commemorate two years since we opened our doors. The new video explains NCLA’s mission to protect the constitutional liberties of Americans from violations by the Administrative State through public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy.

The month of September also commemorates the signing of the United States Constitution.

But today, the system of government established in America's founding document is threatened by the modern Administrative State, a type of governance that is not authorized by the Constitution. NCLA was created to counter that threat.

You can watch the full video here: https://bit.ly/2kTbYA0

Video excerpts: “How NCLA Protects Americans from the Administrative State”

The goal of the New Civil Liberties Alliance is to restore our constitutional freedoms, which have been severely eroded, and go after the types of power that threaten civil liberties of all Americans. That seems essential these days because the threat to civil liberties is so substantial now.
—Philip Hamburger, President of NCLA

There’s a tendency to just think, well it’s a good idea or … it’s something that we want to accomplish, and we can think of good government reasons for doing it. Right. … But there is still a Constitution and we are a constitutional republic. And just because you think it’s a good idea doesn’t mean that government can do it. It has to be consistent with our Constitution and with the way the Constitution requires things to be done.
Hon. Janice Rogers Brown, NCLA Advisory Board Chairman

I do believe that the growth of the administrative state is the civil liberties issue of our time. It doesn’t matter what area of liberty you look at there is a federal agency that is trying to take liberty away. And we can’t underestimate that problem, or more and more liberty will be lost every day.
Mark Chenoweth, Executive Director and General Counsel of NCLA

 

ABOUT NCLA 

NCLA is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.


For more information visit us online: NCLAlegal.org.

Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
judy.pino@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:03pRichard J. Whitby Joins ALTR Created Diamonds as Chief Financial Officer
PR
04:02pSMARTCENTRES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRST : Declares Distribution for September 2019
AQ
04:02pSCHOLASTIC : Reports Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Results
PR
04:02pKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Partners with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to Pilot Next Evolution of Simulcast Sale
PU
04:02pTransparency notification
GL
04:02pGalapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises
GL
04:02pAyala Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO)
BU
04:02pMcGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
04:02pKiniksa Presents Preclinical Data Supporting KPL-716 Clinical Development at the 49th Annual Meeting of the European Society of Dermatological Research
GL
04:02pBRIGHTVIEW : to Participate in the Berenberg US Stockpicker Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Biotech is going to the dogs - and big profits await
2BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei talks up own apps with Mate 30 challenge to Apple, Samsung
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreement
5HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC : HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : AIM ImmunoTech Inc. Announces the U.S. Department of Defens..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group