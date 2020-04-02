Watch NMMA's Latest Marine Minute on the COVID-19 Response

Yesterday, NMMA released a new Marine Minute on the $2 trillion stimulus bill recently signed into law by President Trump and how the association is helping the industry access economic relief. Click here to watch the video now.

The Marine Minute features NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros and highlights resources on the COVID-19 crisis that are available on the association's website.

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.