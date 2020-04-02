Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watch NMMA's Latest Marine Minute on the COVID-19 Response

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

Yesterday, NMMA released a new Marine Minute on the $2 trillion stimulus bill recently signed into law by President Trump and how the association is helping the industry access economic relief. Click here to watch the video now.

The Marine Minute features NMMA senior vice president of government and legal affairs, Nicole Vasilaros and highlights resources on the COVID-19 crisis that are available on the association's website.

Click here to watch the Marine Minute.

NMMA has outlined additional federal, state, local, international and outdoor recreation resources at nmma.org/coronavirus. If you have questions, please email NMMA's COVID-19 task force at taskforce@nmma.org.

Disclaimer

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 02 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2020 18:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:21pSCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:20pAdvance Gold Intersects 1.25 m of 5.00% Zinc, 2.79 Lead, 12 g/t Silver at Tabasquena Project in Zacatecas, Mexico
NE
03:19pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Correction to GE Aviation Article
DJ
03:17pFIRST FINANCIAL CORP /IN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pGENERAL MOLY, INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:13pCOVID-19 : Resources for the dairy sector
PU
03:13pCORONAVIRUS : Kommissionn mobiliserer alle sine ressourcer for at beskytte liv og livsgrundlag
PU
03:13pKommissionsformand Ursula von der Leyens bemærkninger ved pressemødet om SURE, nødhjælpsinstrumentet og det andet investeringsinitiativ som reaktion på coronavirus
PU
03:13pMEDALLIA : HR's Emerging Role in Helping the Workforce Navigate the New Norm
PU
03:13pTORONTO DOMINION BANK : TD Bank Group Announces Election of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
2LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : EXCLUSIVE: Germany in talks to inject billions into Lufthansa - sources
3MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group