Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WatchGuard Blocks 100% of Evasions and Earns Recommended Rating from NSS Labs' Next Generation Firewall Test for Third Straight Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced that for the third consecutive year its firewall product has achieved a “Recommended Rating” with the release of the 2019 NSS Labs Next Generation Firewall Group Test. WatchGuard’s Firebox M670 earned high security effectiveness and low total cost of ownership, and is identified as one of the only two products to observe zero evasions. The Firebox M670 successfully blocked all 406 of the evasion attempts, and it also blocked 96.69% of 1,784 attacks that were tested by NSS Labs.

"The firewall market is one of the largest and most mature security markets. However, it’s evolving quickly as trends like Web 3.0 push critical applications through the firewall,” said Vikram Phatak, Founder at NSS Labs. “With a Recommended rating for three consecutive years, WatchGuard’s security products and services are a strong option for any business looking to bolster their security architectures.”

NSS Labs testing focuses on the main differentiators for next generation firewall (NGFW) products: security, performance/functionality, and cost. For security effectiveness, NSS Labs engineers with deep expertise use multiple commercial, open-source, and proprietary tools, including NSS Labs’ network live stack test environment. The testing goes beyond simple delivery of attacks to incorporate evasion techniques, which are a means of disguising and modifying attacks at the point of delivery to avoid blocking by security products.  

“Often times, customers view security services as simple check boxes that are relatively identical across vendors throughout the industry. But there are many important technical differentiators that make certain security services more effective than others,” said Jack Waters, SVP of Engineering at WatchGuard Technologies. “We believe our NSS Labs results prove that WatchGuard’s focus on improving evasion resiliency on the NGFW serves as a substantial differentiator in the market and has bolstered the level of network protection our customers enjoy.”

All WatchGuard Firebox appliances in the UTM and NGFW family run the same Fireware operating system and security services as the M670, and thus benefit from the same efficacy, stability, performance and total cost of ownership strengths. Engineered for midsize and distributed enterprises that are struggling to effectively and affordably secure networks in the face of explosive bandwidth rates, encryption traffic, video use and connection speeds, the M670 delivers total protection and visibility in an easy-to-deploy and manage appliance. The Firebox family of products is available through WatchGuard’s global community of channel partners.

For more detailed information, view the Security Value Map (SVM) or download the full report here: https://www.watchguard.com/wgrd-resource-center/2019-nss-labs-ngfw-group-test


About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for distributed enterprises and SMBs. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.orgSubscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts. 

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

 
###

Chris Warfield
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc 
chris.warfield@watchguard.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:20pLAKE RESOURCES NL : High Grade Brines Increase at Cauchari Opens in a new Window
PU
09:10pAGC : comment on newspaper article regarding the financial results of six month ended June 30, 2019 (PDF 126KB)
PU
09:06pCrude futures fall after strong build in U.S. oil products stocks
RE
09:02pEXPEDIA : Travelstop Raises $3M Led by Accel to Modernise Business Travel in Asia
AQ
09:01pFURA GEMS : Resignation of Scott Moore From Fura's Board of Directors
AQ
09:00pRENAISSANCE GOLD : Grants Stock Options
PU
09:00p#CISCOCHAT LIVE : DevNet Network Automation Exchange
PU
09:00pCVS HEALTH : Applauds Expansion of Preventive Care Benefits for Health Savings Account Participants
PU
08:57pALPHABET : Australian property firm LendLease lands $15 billion deal with Google
RE
08:53pAT&T : Goes Deeper Into the Cloud With Microsoft Azure Deal
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
4UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
5INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Cloud growth fuels IBM profit beat

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About