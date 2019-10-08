Log in
WatchGuard's New Ruggedized Network Security Appliance Extends Security to Harsh Environments

10/08/2019 | 12:01am EDT

SEATTLE, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced the release of the Firebox T35-R. This industrially hardened, network security appliance allows midmarket businesses, distributed enterprises, and the managed service providers that support them, to extend WatchGuard’s industry-leading security services and performance beyond traditional office and data center settings to protect against malware, intrusions and other threats in the industry’s harshest environments. 

“As cyber criminals set their sights on the massive wave of newly adopted and potentially insecure industrial internet of things (IIoT) devices, businesses need network security solutions that can withstand the unforgiving deployment conditions present in harsh environments,” said Brendan Patterson, VP of product management at WatchGuard. “The T35-R is designed to meet this growing demand, offering the same industry-leading, enterprise-grade performance and security protections as our conventional network security appliances, with added resistance to temperature, moisture and dust concerns often found in manufacturing, oil and gas plants, utilities sites, agricultural environments and other rugged locations.”  

The Firebox T35-R offers the best combination of performance, ruggedization and price on the market today. Key features that make it the perfect solution for rugged environments include: 

  • An IP64-Rated Industrial Enclosure – The appliance is fully dust- and splash-proof, and capable of operating in temperatures of -40 to +60 degrees Celsius, providing reliable security and connectivity that persists despite the extreme conditions often found in nontraditional network environments, and eliminating the need to build custom enclosures. 
  • DC Power – The appliance can operate on 12v to 48v DC power, or alternatively use an optional AC power supply. 
  • Industry-leading Network Security – The T35-R makes site-to-site VPN connectivity simple, reliable and manageable, and empowers administrators to confidently enable advanced security protections including APT BlockerThreat Detection and ResponseDNSWatchIPSGateway AntiVirus and more, without slowing network speeds. NSS Labs recently recommended WatchGuard Firebox in their annual NGFW report as one of only two vendors that successfully defeated all evasion attempts. 
  • Simplified Deployment – Industrial organizations and the IT solution providers that support them can easily configure, deploy and manage the T35-R using RapidDeploy, WatchGuard's centralized zero-touch configuration solution, and the WatchGuard Cloud management platform. Users can pre-configure appliances for quick and nontechnical installation, saving time, travel and man hours for individual security deployments at remote industrial sites. 
  • SCADA IPS Signatures – Included with WatchGuard's Basic and Total Security Suite, the Firebox T35-R levages these signatures to protect against known industrial control system (ICS) and SCADA threats and enable security use cases in harsh deployment environments.

The Firebox T35-R is available for purchase today. Find out more here: 

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.orgSubscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts. 

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

###

Chris Warfield
WatchGuard Technologies, Inc 
chris.warfield@watchguard.com

Anthony Cogswell
Voxus PR
ajcogswell@voxuspr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
