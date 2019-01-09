Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to re-examine 20,000 risky customers by June

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 08:05pm EST
The logo of Deutsche Bank is seen at its headquarters ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Frankfurt

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's financial markets watchdog is requiring Deutsche Bank to re-examine the files of about 20,000 risky clients by the end of June as part of its "know your customer" process, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank has come under fire for weaknesses in its procedures in identifying clients to prevent money laundering and the financing of extremists.

The June deadline was imposed when watchdog BaFin announced in September that it had ordered the lender to do more to prevent money laundering, without giving details. It said it had appointed a third party, KPMG, to assess progress.

Handelsblatt first reported the requirement earlier on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The customers will be re-evaluated under the terms of a new money laundering directive. The bank will have another year or more to examine the status of less risky customers.

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:23pOil falls 1 percent on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
RE
08:18pAsian shares start cautiously after trade talks end, dovish Fed minutes
RE
08:14pUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : UK farming industry urges MPs to take action to avoid no-deal Brexit
PU
08:10pSterling to make solid gains this year if Brexit path smooth - Reuters poll
RE
08:05pChina says trade talks with U.S. set foundation to resolve concerns
RE
08:05pWatchdog orders Deutsche Bank to re-examine 20,000 risky customers by June
RE
08:03pChina says trade talks with U.S. set foundation to resolve concerns
RE
08:01pAhead of 2020, Kamala Harris Touts Role in Multistate Mortgage Settlement
DJ
08:00pGolf - 'Big three' a memory as Spieth plots return to the top
RE
07:59pEXCLUSIVE : Sears chairman submits new roughly $5 bln bid to save retailer - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump
2MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LTD : Australian Inquiry Report Calls for Pensions System Shakeup
3CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC : CANNTRUST : applies to list its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange
4FORD MOTOR COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: VW, Ford to reveal deeper alliance next week - sources
5HCP : HCP : Upgraded by Moody's Investors Service to Baa1 with Stable Outlook

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.