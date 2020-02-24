Water Coolers Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand from the Residential Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the water coolers market and it is poised to grow by USD 582.53 mn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Increasing demand from the residential sector has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increased adoption of substitute products might hamper market growth.

Water Coolers Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Water Coolers Market is segmented as below:

Distribution channel

Offline

Online

Product

Bottled Water Coolers

Plumbed-in Water Coolers

End-user

Commercial

Residential

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Water Coolers Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our water coolers market report covers the following areas:

Water Coolers Market size

Water Coolers Market trends

Water Coolers Market industry analysis

This study identifies introduction of multi-purpose water coolers as one of the prime reasons driving the water coolers market growth during the next few years.

Water Coolers Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the water coolers market, including some of the vendors such as Blue Star Ltd., Breville Group Ltd., Electrolux AB, Honeywell International Inc., Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., United Technologies Corp., Voltas Ltd., Water Wellbeing Ltd., Waterlogic Group Holdings Ltd. and Whirlpool Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the water coolers market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Water Coolers Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist water coolers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the water coolers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the water coolers market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of water coolers market vendors

