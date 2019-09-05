Log in
Water Industry Veteran Heiner Markhoff Joins Board of Global Microbial Solutions Leader LuminUltra

09/05/2019 | 08:44am EDT

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran water treatment and waste management industry CEO Heiner Markhoff is now contributing his vast knowledge and experience to global microbial monitoring and solutions leader LuminUltra Technologies Ltd. as a newly-appointed member of the company's Board of Directors.

Most recently, Markhoff served as CEO of SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, a $3B provider of advanced methods of addressing water availability, formed through the combination of SUEZ Industrial Solutions and GE Water & Process Technologies in 2017. Markhoff was also a member of the management committee of French water treatment and waste management utility SUEZ SA. Over the course of his career, he has established an exemplary record of growth and operational excellence through senior roles with leading multinational businesses.

"The addition of Heiner to the board further enhances the guidance and strategic insights that our management team can leverage. His business acquisition and international market experience will be critical as we continue to expand our microbiological control solutions portfolio and geographic footprint," said LuminUltra President and CEO Pat Whalen. "Our microbiological analysis technologies are the leading choice of municipal, industrial and energy sector operators due to their unique combination of speed, accuracy and insights that deliver real bottom-line value."

In addition to Markhoff and Whalen, the LuminUltra board includes Khalil Maalouf of XPV Water Partners and Chris McIntire of KPM Analytics. Already long-recognized for its 2nd Generation ATP technology, LuminUltra has in recent months launched its revolutionary new GeneCount™ portfolio of DNA products and services and completed two international acquisitions that reinforce its market leadership position and provide additional solutions to its clients.   

"I have previously led two organizations that successfully partnered with LuminUltra, and I have seen first-hand the high quality of their solution offering and excellent execution capabilities of their team," said Markhoff. "With the benefit of having a closer look into the company's strategy, I was excited to get directly involved in supporting its vision to completely reshape industry approaches for microbiological testing and control."

About LuminUltra
LuminUltra is a global leader in microbial monitoring solutions that deliver real-time feedback on microbiological content. Founded in 2003, we serve thousands of customers via sales network partners around the world. Our rapid microbiological test kits, equipment and analytical software serve the drinking water, wastewater and manufacturing industries. 

For more information:
Stacey Pineau
221173@email4pr.com
506-478-0596

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/water-industry-veteran-heiner-markhoff-joins-board-of-global-microbial-solutions-leader-luminultra-300912279.html

SOURCE LuminUltra


© PRNewswire 2019
