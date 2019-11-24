Water Oasis : Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WATER OASIS GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1161)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Water Oasis Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Friday, 13 December 2019 for the purposes of, amongst other matters, considering and approving the final results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 September 2019 for publication and considering the payment of a final dividend, if any.

On behalf of the Board

Water Oasis Group Limited

Tam Siu Kei

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yu Kam Shui, Erastus, Mr. Tam Siu Kei, Ms. Yu Lai Chu, Eileen and Ms. Lai Yin Ping. The independent non-executive directors of the Company are Prof. Wong Lung Tak, Patrick, B.B.S., J.P., Mr. Wong Chun Nam, Duffy, B.B.S., J.P. and Dr. Wong Chi Keung.