Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WaterBit : Names Tony Alvarez CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 08:34am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterBit, the agricultural technology company specializing in automated precision irrigation, today announced that Tony Alvarez has been named the company's new chief executive officer. Alvarez is an accomplished C-level executive in the IoT and semiconductor spaces. Most recently, he was CEO of Altierre, which specializes in IoT for retail stores.

"We're thrilled that Tony will lead WaterBit through its next phase of growth," said Scott Sandell, Managing General Partner, NEA and WaterBit board member. "With current heavy demands on agriculture and ever-increasing concerns about water availability and use, WaterBit's technology is more crucial than ever."

WaterBit's precision irrigation solution allows farmers to reduce water use and optimize labor, while improving yield and crop consistency through a combination of IoT sensors, in-field hardware and cloud-based software. It's currently deployed across high-value crops in California like almonds, wine grapes and berries.

In addition to Alvarez's new role at WaterBit, he is a board member at NexGen Power Systems. Previously, he was chairman at SunEdison Semiconductor, and a board member at SunEdison, Validity Sensors and ChipMOS Technology. Alvarez also served as COO of Aptina and Advanced Analogic Technology, as well as CEO of Leadis Technology.

"Although this is an unprecedented time for our country and the world, farming can't stop and growers need to continue to look for ways to make their operations more efficient," says Alvarez. "In fact, it's probably more important than ever for farmers to get the most out of all available resources. I'm looking forward to helping more growers do that with WaterBit's innovative platform."

About WaterBit

WaterBit, based in San Jose, Calif., is a precision irrigation company that believes in helping growers be good stewards of the land through smart agriculture. WaterBit designs innovative agricultural solutions that set the standard for quality, reliability, ease-of-use and total cost of ownership. Our Automated Irrigation Solution (AIS) lets growers evaluate and execute irrigation remotely, and at a level of granularity and accuracy that would otherwise not be possible. WaterBit translates technology into tangible value for growers by improving yields and crop consistency, and optimizing water and labor. For more information, visit www.waterbit.com.

Contact:
Dana Marotto
415-722-9775
236803@email4pr.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterbit-names-tony-alvarez-ceo-301033005.html

SOURCE WaterBit


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:04aPROGENICS PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aTANGO MINING : IIROC Trading Resumption - SML
AQ
09:04aVERICEL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aGOOD HEMP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:04aINTERNET OF THINGS CONSORTIUM : Adds Connected Health and Wellness as One of Five Core Verticals to Advance IoT Growth and Adoption
BU
09:04aFaceBank Group and fuboTV Announce Completion of Merger - Combined Company to Be Named fuboTV, Inc.
BU
09:04a Smartly.io Powers Digital Advertising Innovation and Automation on Pinterest
BU
09:04aLEAFLY : Launches Leafly : Delivery to Meet Increased Demand From Cannabis Consumers and Businesses for Flexible, Safer Online Shopping
BU
09:04aREGIONS FINANCIAL : Moves 2020 Shareholder Meeting to Virtual-Only Format
BU
09:03aGLOBALDATA : Construction industry outlook looks increasingly bleak across UK and Ireland, says GlobalData
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group