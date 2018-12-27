Waterford : Unveils the 2019 Theme of the Waterford : Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball “Gift of Harmony”

Embrace and Celebrate Harmony in 2019

This year, Waterford and Times Square New Year’s Eve invite revelers to share in the “Gift of Harmony,” the sixth gift in the 10-year “Greatest Gifts” series that will decorate the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball through 2023. Each annual edition of the gift series reflects sentiments that are shared globally during the holidays. This year Waterford celebrates the harmony within us all.

“New Year’s Eve is a holiday that encourages us to reflect upon the past year as well as distinguish what’s to come for the year ahead. Like music’s harmonic chords, the gift of harmony seeks the refuge of accord and compatibility amid the discourse of the world for the betterment of all. At Waterford, we’re excited to celebrate and embrace the Gift of Harmony and look forward to all that is to come in 2019,” said Michael Craig, President, Waterford Americas.

Since ringing in the Millennium in 2000, the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has counted down to the New Year with people from all over the world, inspiring celebration and merriment. Each year, 192 of the 2,688 triangles that adorn the Ball are replaced with a new signature cut crystal pattern. This year, the Gift of Harmony pattern will be added to the “Greatest Gifts” collection of triangles already displayed on the Ball, creating a patch work quilt of beautiful Waterford crystal craftsmanship. The Gift of Harmony design features a band of harmonious cuts that resemble the notes musicians play and the way in which they work together to become something mesmerizing.

The 2019 Gift of Harmony collection includes the commemorative Crystal Ball Ornament ($100), Triangle Ornament ($65), Flute Pair ($175), Midnight Blue Cased Flute Pair ($225), Masterpiece Ball Ornament ($85), Replica Ball Ornament ($50) and Times Square Snow Globe ($65).

The 2019 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball will drop at 12:00 AM on Tuesday, January 1st to a crowd of approximately one million people in Times Square and over one billion people tuning in throughout the world to celebrate the awe and wonder of what the future holds in the New Year.

This holiday season, make your celebrations feel just as illustrious as the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball by toasting with Waterford champagne flutes with your loved ones. For more information on the 2019 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit https://www.waterford.com/wf-2019-new-years-eve.

For more information on the Waterford Crystal Times Square Ball, please visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-history-times-square-ball.

About Waterford

The company of Waterford was first established in 1783 on land adjacent to Merchants’ Quay in the heart of the Irish harbor town of Waterford. Its founders were two brothers, William and George Penrose, who were important developers and principal exporters in the city. Their vision was to “create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and objects of beauty for the home.” Today more than two hundred years later Waterford has the finest quality crystal sought after by collectors and connoisseurs around the world and the reputation for creating glass of unsurpassed beauty and quality has transcended the intervening centuries. To recognize an authentic piece of Waterford, each piece of Waterford is watermarked with the word “Waterford”, a signature indicating the name of the finest crystal in the world. Waterford is making the everyday extraordinary by bringing people together through celebrations and social gatherings. Waterford was acquired by Fiskars Corporation in 2015 and is now part of Fiskars Living. www.waterford.com

About Fiskars

Established in 1649 as an ironworks in a small Finnish village, Fiskars has grown to be a leading consumer goods company with globally recognized brands including Fiskars, Iittala, Gerber, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford, and Wedgwood. With iconic products, strong brands and global ambitions, Fiskars’ mission is to enrich people’s lives in home, garden and outdoor. Fiskars’ products are available in more than 100 countries and the company employs around 8,700 people in 30 countries. Fiskars is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fiskarsgroup.com

About Times Square New Year's Eve

The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times Square and the New Year’s Eve Ball.

