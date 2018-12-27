Waterford : Unveils the 2019 Theme of the Waterford : Crystal Times Square New Year's Eve Ball “Gift of Harmony”

This year, Waterford and Times Square New Year’s Eve invite revelers to
share in the “Gift of Harmony,” the sixth gift in the 10-year “Greatest
Gifts” series that will decorate the Waterford Crystal Times Square New
Year’s Eve Ball through 2023. Each annual edition of the gift series
reflects sentiments that are shared globally during the holidays. This
year Waterford celebrates the harmony within us all.
“New Year’s Eve is a holiday that encourages us to reflect upon the past
year as well as distinguish what’s to come for the year ahead. Like
music’s harmonic chords, the gift of harmony seeks the refuge of accord
and compatibility amid the discourse of the world for the betterment of
all. At Waterford, we’re excited to celebrate and embrace the Gift of
Harmony and look forward to all that is to come in 2019,” said Michael
Craig, President, Waterford Americas.
Since ringing in the Millennium in 2000, the iconic Waterford Crystal
Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball has counted down to the New Year with
people from all over the world, inspiring celebration and merriment.
Each year, 192 of the 2,688 triangles that adorn the Ball are replaced
with a new signature cut crystal pattern. This year, the Gift of Harmony
pattern will be added to the “Greatest Gifts” collection of triangles
already displayed on the Ball, creating a patch work quilt of beautiful
Waterford crystal craftsmanship. The Gift of Harmony design features a
band of harmonious cuts that resemble the notes musicians play and the
way in which they work together to become something mesmerizing.
The 2019 Gift of Harmony collection includes the commemorative Crystal
Ball Ornament ($100), Triangle Ornament ($65), Flute Pair ($175),
Midnight Blue Cased Flute Pair ($225), Masterpiece Ball Ornament ($85),
Replica Ball Ornament ($50) and Times Square Snow Globe ($65).
The 2019 Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball will drop at
12:00 AM on Tuesday, January 1st to a crowd of approximately one million
people in Times Square and over one billion people tuning in throughout
the world to celebrate the awe and wonder of what the future holds in
the New Year.
This holiday season, make your celebrations feel just as illustrious as
the Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball by toasting with
Waterford champagne flutes with your loved ones. For more information on
the 2019 Waterford Times Square Holiday Collection, please visit https://www.waterford.com/wf-2019-new-years-eve.
For more information on the Waterford Crystal Times Square Ball, please
visit https://www.timessquarenyc.org/times-square-new-years-eve/nye-history-times-square-ball.
About Waterford
The company of Waterford was first established in 1783 on land adjacent
to Merchants’ Quay in the heart of the Irish harbor town of Waterford.
Its founders were two brothers, William and George Penrose, who were
important developers and principal exporters in the city. Their vision
was to “create the finest quality crystal for drinking vessels and
objects of beauty for the home.” Today more than two hundred years later
Waterford has the finest quality crystal sought after by collectors and
connoisseurs around the world and the reputation for creating glass of
unsurpassed beauty and quality has transcended the intervening
centuries. To recognize an authentic piece of Waterford, each piece of
Waterford is watermarked with the word “Waterford”, a signature
indicating the name of the finest crystal in the world. Waterford is
making the everyday extraordinary by bringing people together through
celebrations and social gatherings. Waterford was acquired by Fiskars
Corporation in 2015 and is now part of Fiskars Living. www.waterford.com
About Fiskars
Established in 1649 as an ironworks in a small Finnish village, Fiskars
has grown to be a leading consumer goods company with globally
recognized brands including Fiskars, Iittala, Gerber, Royal Copenhagen,
Waterford, and Wedgwood. With iconic products, strong brands and global
ambitions, Fiskars’ mission is to enrich people’s lives in home, garden
and outdoor. Fiskars’ products are available in more than 100 countries
and the company employs around 8,700 people in 30 countries. Fiskars is
listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fiskarsgroup.com
About Times Square New Year's Eve
The Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment are the organizers
of Times Square New Year's Eve. The Times Square Alliance works to
improve and promote Times Square so that it retains the energy, edge and
distinctiveness that have made it an icon of entertainment, culture and
urban life. Countdown Entertainment represents the owners of One Times
Square and the New Year’s Eve Ball.
