Waterloo Structures of Parkesburg PA Adds Rent To Own Financing

Parkesburg, PA company Waterloo Structures updated its services to offer rent to own financing for custom sheds and storage buildings for customers in PA, NY, MD, DE, VA and CT

PARKESBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Waterloo Structures, a custom storage building manufacturer based in Parkesburg, recently launched rent to own financing across their product line. The goal is to help more customers achieve ownership of outdoor structures, through 90 days same as cash payments. This service allows the benefits of ownership with the flexibility of a rental agreement. The specific customer benefits are:

· Instant Approval with Small Deposit

· No Credit Checks

· Flexible Payment Options

· Affordable Monthly Payments

· Ownership in 36 Months or Less

More information can be found at https://waterloostructures.net.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512345/409387-thumb.jpg

This service was launched because many customers lacked the funds to purchase a custom storage shed, horse barn, gazebo or swing set. Waterloo Structures worked with a financing company that allowed customers to achieve immediate ownership, making monthly payments comparable to renting an offsite storage space.

From quality, custom-made sheds, pre-fabricated garages, horse barns and other portable and modular outdoor structures, Waterloo Structures announced it can offer this financing option for customers in Parkesburg and their entire mid-Atlantic service area.

Since 1984, the Parkesburg family-owned business has been using their construction expertise to provide homeowners, businesses, and farms with world-class, sturdy outdoor products. Popular purchases include, Amish sheds, prefabricated garages, horse barns and two story buildings.

Satisfied customers have said: "Ordering was easy, they picked up the old shed and delivered the new one, customer service was excellent. I highly recommend!" And: "We bought sheds 10 years ago. They look almost as good today. Very highly recommended. A+++."

With the recent update to their offerings, Waterloo Structures strives to make custom storage building ownership available to many new families and businesses.

Rent to own is a month-to-month agreement with BLI that requires no credit check, and the customer can pay the balance in full early without incurring a penalty.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: Marvin Zook

Email: waterlooshed@gmail.com

Organization: Waterloo Structures

Address: 3898 West Lincoln Highway, Parkesburg, PA 19365, United States

Phone: +1-866-285-2508

For more information, please visit https://waterloostructures.net

SOURCE: Waterloo Structures

https://www.accesswire.com/512345/Waterloo-Structures-of-Parkesburg-PA-Adds-Rent-To-Own-Financing