Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Waterloo Structures of Parkesburg PA Adds Rent To Own Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:57am CEST

Parkesburg, PA company Waterloo Structures updated its services to offer rent to own financing for custom sheds and storage buildings for customers in PA, NY, MD, DE, VA and CT

PARKESBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2018 / Waterloo Structures, a custom storage building manufacturer based in Parkesburg, recently launched rent to own financing across their product line. The goal is to help more customers achieve ownership of outdoor structures, through 90 days same as cash payments. This service allows the benefits of ownership with the flexibility of a rental agreement. The specific customer benefits are:

· Instant Approval with Small Deposit

· No Credit Checks

· Flexible Payment Options

· Affordable Monthly Payments

· Ownership in 36 Months or Less

More information can be found at https://waterloostructures.net.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/512345/409387-thumb.jpg

This service was launched because many customers lacked the funds to purchase a custom storage shed, horse barn, gazebo or swing set. Waterloo Structures worked with a financing company that allowed customers to achieve immediate ownership, making monthly payments comparable to renting an offsite storage space.

From quality, custom-made sheds, pre-fabricated garages, horse barns and other portable and modular outdoor structures, Waterloo Structures announced it can offer this financing option for customers in Parkesburg and their entire mid-Atlantic service area.

Since 1984, the Parkesburg family-owned business has been using their construction expertise to provide homeowners, businesses, and farms with world-class, sturdy outdoor products. Popular purchases include, Amish sheds, prefabricated garages, horse barns and two story buildings.

Satisfied customers have said: "Ordering was easy, they picked up the old shed and delivered the new one, customer service was excellent. I highly recommend!" And: "We bought sheds 10 years ago. They look almost as good today. Very highly recommended. A+++."

With the recent update to their offerings, Waterloo Structures strives to make custom storage building ownership available to many new families and businesses.

Rent to own is a month-to-month agreement with BLI that requires no credit check, and the customer can pay the balance in full early without incurring a penalty.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.

Contact Info:

Name: Marvin Zook
Email: waterlooshed@gmail.com
Organization: Waterloo Structures
Address: 3898 West Lincoln Highway, Parkesburg, PA 19365, United States
Phone: +1-866-285-2508

For more information, please visit https://waterloostructures.net

SOURCE: Waterloo Structures

https://www.accesswire.com/512345/Waterloo-Structures-of-Parkesburg-PA-Adds-Rent-To-Own-Financing

© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:34aCROWN RESORTS : Daily Share Buy-Back Notice - Appendix 3E
PU
08:34aDRD : DRDGOLD LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
08:34aFORD MOTOR : told to pay Thai customers for transmission woes
AQ
08:32aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES AB : DRILLHOLE COS18364 RETURNS 103m WITH 0.42% COPPER MINERALISATION EAST OF GRANLIDEN HILL
GL
08:31aRelease of more study results
AQ
08:31aATLAS COPCO AB : 's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
08:31aEPIROC AB : 's Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2019
AQ
08:31aSIVERS IMA : wholly-owned subsidiary CST Global begins development of buried heterostructure, laser diodes
AQ
08:31aALFA LAVAL : continues to renew its corporate support capabilities
AQ
08:31aRESTAMAX PLC : Integration of restamax and royal ravintolat progresses - group administration to be combined and operating model renewed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NAFTA deal not yet in sight, Canada stands firm on auto tariffs
2MEDTRONIC PLC : MEDTRONIC : to Acquire Mazor Robotics for $1.64 Billion
3AXACTOR SE : AXACTOR : extends client relationship into Sweden with a new forward flow agreement.
4WAL-MART STORES : WALMART WARNS TRUMP TARIFFS MAY FORCE PRICE HIKES: letter
5CATERPILLAR : Caterpillar leans on old playbook to cope with Trump tariffs
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.