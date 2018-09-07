Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Waterstones : Announces Acquisition of Foyles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 11:45am CEST

Waterstones is pleased today to announce its acquisition of the Foyles bookshops from the Foyle family. In addition to its Charing Cross Road flagship, Foyles has three shops in London – Royal Festival Hall, Waterloo and Westfield Stratford – and shops in Bristol, Birmingham and Chelmsford.

Founded in 1903, Foyles has developed a strong brand identity and unique bookselling ethos, and its Charing Cross Road flagship is one of the world’s most iconic bookshops. Waterstones operates a chain of 283 bookshops located across the UK, Ireland, The Netherlands and Belgium. The bookseller also owns the London bookseller Hatchards, established in 1797 and the Dublin booksellers Hodges Figgis, who celebrate their 250 year anniversary this year.

James Daunt, Waterstones Managing Director said: “We are honoured to be entrusted with the Foyles business, and greatly look forward to joining forces with the Foyles bookselling team. Together, we will be stronger and better positioned to protect and champion the pleasures of real bookshops in the face of Amazon’s siren call.

It is an exciting and invigorating time in bookselling as good bookshops are rediscovering their purpose in the fight back against online and e-reading. At Waterstones, we see our future as responsible stewards of shops that strive to serve their customers each according to their own distinct personality. This is nowhere more important than with those shops – Hatchards, Hodges Figgis and now Foyles – that have such singular heritages.

The Foyles booksellers join a company that celebrates the traditional virtues of Foyles bookselling as equally as it does the illustrious history of Foyles itself. We take on this responsibility with pride and confidence and are committed to ensuring Foyles a future as bright as its past.”

Christopher Foyle said: “My family and I are delighted that Foyles is entering a new chapter, one which secures the brand’s future and protects its personality. I look forward to witnessing the exciting times ahead for the company founded by my Grandfather and his brother 115 years ago.”

The transaction is expected to complete before the year end, and the terms are not disclosed.

Waterstones is the UK and Ireland’s leading high street bookseller with 283 shops. It employs over 3,000 booksellers. Waterstones is the only national specialist book retailer of scale in the UK, with the average sized shop carrying a range of around 30,000 individual books and with over 200,000 titles in the largest shop.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:12pMCX MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF INDIA : Intimation of Schedule of Analyst / Institutional Investors meeting
PU
12:12pTENDER DOCUMENTATION FOR OPEN PROCESS : 4O-AOM HEAVY MAINTENANCE (.doc) Prilozi: 1 (.pdf), 2 (.pdf), 3 (.pdf), 4 (.pdf), 5 (.pdf) i 6 (.pdf)
PU
12:12pKIER : construction Scotland secures trio of wins for specialist mental healthcare facilities
PU
12:12pTHE NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEW 500X IS NOW ON AIR : a journey through time to discover that the future is already here
PU
12:12pSEARS HOMETOWN & OUTLET STORES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pTHE HUMAN TOUCH : meeting clinical needs in IBD research
PU
12:12pGENERAL FINANCE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pTRACON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:12pVANECK MERK GOLD TRUST Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Autostrade CEO feels responsible, but not guilty for bridge collapse
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways apologises after ..
4DIXONS CARPHONE : DIXONS CARPHONE : British shops endure worst August for three years - BDO survey
5GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : profits rise despite uncertainty over rail business

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.