Waterville Valley Announces New Season Pass Offering for 2020/21 Season

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

WATERVILLE VALLEY, New Hampshire, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 

WATERVILLE VALLEY, New Hampshire (February 20, 2020) – Waterville Valley Resort is excited to announce the New Hampshire College Pass for the 2020/21 Season. For just $289, The New Hampshire College Pass will give students unrestricted access to four resorts including Waterville Valley, Cannon, Cranmore, and Gunstock for a combined 258 trails, 944 skiable acres, 6,800 vertical, 17 parks, and night skiing at both Gunstock and Cranmore.

“As the best value of any college pass option in New Hampshire, it’s our hope to make the sport more accessible to college students,” said Matt Hesser, Senior Director of Marketing at Waterville Valley Resort. 

To be eligible for the pass, students will need to be enrolled in at least 9 credits, present their current schedule, and student ID upon pass pick up.

Waterville Valley Resort will also continue to offer the Kids Ski Free Pass, the most affordable family pass option in the White Mountains.  With every Adult Plus Pass purchased, receive a voucher for a free Junior Pass for kids ages 6-12 years old. The White Mountain Superpass will also continue to be a pass option. Conquer the White Mountains this winter by skiing and riding four premier New Hampshire resorts, including Waterville Valley, Bretton Woods, Cannon, and Cranmore. 

Additionally, when new passholders purchase any of the three season pass options this spring, skiing and riding for the remainder of the 2019/20 season is free.  Passholder benefits include the Bring-A-Friend Ticket which allows the passholder to give a friend a voucher for $15 off a full priced one day lift ticket, discounts on mountain food, retail, learn to ski and ride packages, and access to special events. All passes go on sale Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the resort’s ticket office or online at waterville.com.

###

About Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 11 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below.  Shuttles provide easy access to year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.

Stacie
Waterville Valley Resort
603-236-84311 x 3204
ssullivan@waterville.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
