Waterville Valley Announces New Season Pass Promise

Waterville Valley, NH, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterville Valley Resort is pleased to introduce the Season Pass Promise Program for the 2020/21 Season. The Season Pass Promise was created because in these uncertain times, deciding whether or not we should ski or ride should not be a stressful decision. The goal of the Pass Promise is to create a product that better fits the needs of our valued guests and to help them make an easier decision on returning to the 2020/21 Winter Season. The Season Pass Promise includes the following:

Spring Savings Deadline has been extended to June 30th, 2020.

A flexible 4-payment plan with just $50 down.

A full refund, no questions asked until October 1st, 2020.

A one time deferment prior to, or after skiing or riding one day and roll your pass over to the 2021/22 season. We don’t know what the season will bring and how operations will be modified yet, so after your first day of skiing or riding you can make the decision to ski or ride this season or next.

“This promise is based around confidence. We are confident that we will be able to offer an awesome product next ski season and we want our customers to feel just as confident in their decision to purchase their season pass,” said Tim Smith, President & General Manager. “We believe the Pass Promise will allow our guests to easily purchase their season passes at the lowest prices of the year while being able to look forward to next ski season.”

The Season Pass Promise is valid on all Waterville Valley Resort exclusive season pass options, including the Plus & Value Passes, Military & Grad Passes, and Nordic Passes. This also includes the Kids Ski Free Pass, the most affordable family pass option in the White Mountains. With the purchase of an Adult Plus Pass, any kid ages 6-12 skis free all season. For more details on the Season Pass Promise and season pass options, visit www.waterville.com.

###

About Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley is a four-season resort set on 540 private acres surrounded by 360° of National Forest. Sitting atop the 4,004-foot Mt. Tecumseh, “New Hampshire’s Family Resort” features 265 acres of skiable terrain, a vertical drop of 2,020 feet, 62 trails, 11 lifts, and 74k of groomed Nordic terrain nestled in the valley below. Shuttles provide easy access to year-round events, shopping, and dining in the Town Square as well as a variety of lodging options, including country inns, condominiums, and all-suite hotels. For more information, visit waterville.com.

Stacie Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-84311 x 3204 ssullivan@waterville.com