Watford Holdings Ltd. : Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement in Connection With Nasdaq Listing

03/26/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Watford Holdings Ltd. ("Watford" or the "Company"), a global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company, announced today that its registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Company's common shares (the "Registration Statement") has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the proposed listing of the common shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (the "Listing").

Watford anticipates that trading of its common shares will commence on March 28, 2019 under the ticker symbol "WTRE."

Watford has filed the Registration Statement (including the related prospectus) with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the Registration Statement and the other documents Watford has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Watford and its common shares. Copies of these documents can be accessed without charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To review the prospectus contained in the Registration Statement, click the following link on the SEC's website:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1601669/000162828019003296/watfords-1a1.htm

Watford has retained J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Morgan Stanley as joint lead advisors on the Listing. BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as co-advisor to the Company on the Listing. The advisors are not acting as underwriters in connection with the Listing.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar expressions that indicate future events. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Listing, including the expected timing of the Listing. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including: uncertainties as to the timing of the Listing and whether the Listing will be completed; market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Registration Statement. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Watford disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or other factors.


© Business Wire 2019
