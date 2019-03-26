Watford Holdings Ltd. : Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement in Connection With Nasdaq Listing

Watford Holdings Ltd. ("Watford" or the "Company"), a global property
and casualty insurance and reinsurance company, announced today that its
registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the Company's common
shares (the "Registration Statement") has been declared effective by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with
the proposed listing of the common shares on The Nasdaq Global Select
Market (the "Listing").
Watford anticipates that trading of its common shares will commence on
March 28, 2019 under the ticker symbol "WTRE."
Watford has filed the Registration Statement (including the related
prospectus) with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the
prospectus in the Registration Statement and the other documents Watford
has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Watford and
its common shares. Copies of these documents can be accessed without
charge by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
To review the prospectus contained in the Registration Statement, click
the following link on the SEC's website:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1601669/000162828019003296/watfords-1a1.htm
Watford has retained J.P. Morgan, Barclays and Morgan Stanley as joint
lead advisors on the Listing. BofA Merrill Lynch is acting as co-advisor
to the Company on the Listing. The advisors are not acting as
underwriters in connection with the Listing.
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the words
“believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or similar
expressions that indicate future events. These forward-looking
statements include statements regarding the Listing, including the
expected timing of the Listing. Such statements are based on current
assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual
outcomes and results to differ materially, including: uncertainties as
to the timing of the Listing and whether the Listing will be completed;
market conditions; and other risks set forth in the Registration
Statement. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Watford disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking
statements because of new information, future events or circumstances or
other factors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326006026/en/