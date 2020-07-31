Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Watkins Holdings S.à r.l. and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/44)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/31/2020 | 01:57pm EDT
  • Subject of Dispute:
    Renewable energy generation enterprise
  • Economic Sector:
    Electric Power & Other Energy
  • Instrument(s) Invoked: i
    ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
  • Applicable Rules:
    ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
  • (a)Original Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Watkins (Ned) B.V. (Dutch), Watkins Spain, S.L. (Spanish), Watkins Holdings S.à r.l. (Luxembourg), Parque Eólico La Boga, S.L. (Spanish), Northsea Spain S.L. (Spanish), Parque Eólico Marmellar, S.L. (Spanish), Redpier, S.L. (Spanish)
    • Respondent(s):
      Kingdom of Spain (Spanish)
    • Date Registered:
      November 4, 2015
    • Date of Constitution of Tribunal:
      March 31, 2016
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        January 21, 2020 - The Tribunal renders its award. Attached to the award is a dissenting opinion by arbitrator Hélène Ruiz Fabri.
  • (b)Rectification Proceeding
    • Claimant(s)/Nationality(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      March 11, 2020 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Language(s) of Proceeding:
        English,Spanish
      • Status of Proceeding:
        Concluded
      • Outcome of Proceeding:
        July 13, 2020 - The Tribunal issues a decision on the rectification of the award.
  • (c)Annulment Proceeding
    • Applicant(s)/Requesting Party(ies): i
      Respondent(s)
    • Date Registered:
      July 31, 2020 (Respondent(s))
      • Party Representatives

      • Claimant(s):

        Allen & Overy, Madrid, Spain

        Respondent(s):

        Abogacía General del Estado, the Ministry of Justice of the Government of Spain

      • Status of Proceeding:
        Pending
      • Latest Development:
        July 31, 2020 - The Secretary-General registers an application for annulment of the award filed by the Kingdom of Spain and notifies the parties of the provisional stay of enforcement of the award.

Disclaimer

ICSID - International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes published this content on 31 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2020 17:56:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pMegacap earnings lift Nasdaq but fiscal uncertainty weighs
RE
02:42pORDINA N : Interim results 2020 Ordina N.V
PU
02:42pBMO BLUE BOOK : Construction Holds Up Well During Pandemic
AQ
02:42pTATA STEEL : Newspaper advertisement – 113th Annual General Meeting
PU
02:41pRemuneration of Directors by distribution of Millicom shares
GL
02:40pAMAZON COM INC : RBC reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02:39pTEXTRON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pTRANS WORLD ENTERTAINMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations May 2, 2020 and May 4, 2019 (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:39pDAVIDSTEA : Announces Results of Annual Meeting
AQ
02:39pMUELLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : Apple delivers blowout earnings amid COVID-19, market shrugs off iPhone delays
2LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG All Share Acquisition of Refinitiv -- Update
3FACEBOOK : Facebook smashes revenue estimates amid pandemic, forecasts ad growth
4PETROPAVLOVSK PLC : IRC ANNOUNCEMENT: Q2 2020 Trading Update
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : raises sales outlook to include COVID-19 treatment remdesivir

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group