Watkins Holdings S.à r.l. and others v. Kingdom of Spain (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/44)
07/31/2020 | 01:57pm EDT
Subject of Dispute:
Renewable energy generation enterprise
Economic Sector:
Electric Power & Other Energy
Instrument(s) Invoked: i
ECT (Energy Charter Treaty)
Applicable Rules:
ICSID Convention - Arbitration Rules
