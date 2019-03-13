Wattpad : and Times Bridge Announce Strategic Partnership to Grow Wattpad :'s Presence in India

Wattpad, the global multi-platform entertainment company for original
stories, and Times Bridge, the global investments and partnerships arm
of The Times Group, today announced a new partnership and strategic
investment to grow Wattpad’s presence in India and reach new users.
The partnership will give Wattpad a strategic advantage in expanding its
Indian operations. Working with Times Bridge, Wattpad will grow its
local community of readers and writers, establish new strategic
partnerships, and create opportunities for Wattpad Studios to work with
local partners to turn Wattpad stories into books, TV shows, films, and
digital projects.
Allen Lau, CEO & co-founder, Wattpad said: “We’re thrilled to work with
Times Bridge expand our footprint in the region and create more
opportunities for India’s rich literary community to tell their stories,
reaching new audiences in India and around the world.”
Rishi Jaitly, CEO of Times Bridge, said, "Times Bridge’s mission is to
bring the world’s best ideas to India and share India’s best insights
with the world. Wattpad is a bold, proven idea that has changed how
audiences around the world create and experience stories. Our investment
will advance Wattpad’s mission, and original storytelling, across the
Indian subcontinent, unlocking the creativity of many millions along the
way. We are delighted to be working with a partner who sees growing
creativity, diversity and value across the Indian market.”
The deal follows Wattpad’s recent announcement that Devashish Sharma has
joined the company Wattpad’s first Country
Manager for India.
Devashish Sharma, Country Manager for India at Wattpad said: “Millions
of Indian readers and writers have already found a home Wattpad. Times
Bridge and The Times Group have an unmatched media and entertainment
portfolio, and connections with some of India’s most-respected authors
and cultural figures. We’re excited to work together to create new
opportunities for Indian storytellers.”
With a global community of more than 70 million people, Wattpad empowers
diverse storytellers from all over the world, helping local storytellers
connect with readers everywhere. The company’s Story DNA machine
learning technology allows it to discover stand-out stories among the
565 million on the platform, which are then transformed into books, TV
shows, films, and digital projects. Some of Wattpad’s international
entertainment partners include iflix, Huayi Brothers Korea, Bavaria
Fiction, Sony, SYFY, and many others. Wattpad recently launched Wattpad
Books, a new publishing division that will bring Wattpad stories to
bookshelves everywhere.
Times Bridge’s previous investments include Uber, Airbnb, Coursera,
Houzz, MUBI and Smule among others.
About Wattpad
Wattpad’s vision is to entertain and connect the world through stories.
Using the power of community and technology, the global multiplatform
entertainment company is unleashing the full potential of stories to the
world -- in any format. Wattpad’s flagship app is the world’s leading
social storytelling platform, home to a community of more than 70
million people who spend over 22 billion minutes a month engaged in
original stories. Wattpad’s Story DNA Machine Learning technology allows
the company to understand and discover stories among the more than 565
million uploads on the platform. Wattpad Studios and Wattpad Books are
transforming entertainment and publishing, using data-backed insights to
turn Wattpad stories into books, films, TV shows, and digital projects.
Wattpad Brand Partnerships offers a full suite of advertising products
to help brands build deep engagement with Millennial and Gen Z
consumers. Tap by Wattpad, the company’s second storytelling product,
offers immersive interactive entertainment experiences in over a dozen
languages. The company is proudly based in Toronto, Canada. Learn more
at:
company.wattpad.com
About Times Bridge
Times Bridge is a leading investments firm with a mission to bring the
world’s best ideas to India and share India’s best insights with the
world. Its current portfolio includes Airbnb, Smule, Coursera, Houzz,
Uber, Thrive, and MUBI, among others. By providing unmatched market
leadership to its select partners and by harnessing the assets of The
Times Group, India’s largest media company, Times Bridge accelerates
growth and immersion across the Indian subcontinent for leaders who
believe in winning in and learning from India.
For more information, visit https://timesbridge.com/
and follow @timesbridge on Twitter.
