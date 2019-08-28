Log in
Watts International Maritime Engineering : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES; AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

08/28/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

华滋国际海洋工程有限公司

Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2258)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES; AND

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17

OF THE LISTING RULES

CHANGE OF COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that, with effect from 28 August 2019:-

  1. Mr. Wong Yu Kit ("Mr. Wong") has tendered his resignation as a joint company secretary of the Company (the "Joint Company Secretary") and an authorized representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong); and
  2. Mr. Wang Lijiang ("Mr. Wang") has resigned as an authorized representative of the Company under the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") ("Listing Rules").

Each of Mr. Wong and Mr. Wang confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no matter relating to their resignation that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange.

- 1 -

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Zhang Xiao ("Ms. Zhang") has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary and an authorized representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and an authorized representative of the Company under the Listing Rules with effect from 28 August 2019.

Ms. Zhang Xiao is an assistant manager of SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited (方圓企業服務集團(香港)有限公司), a professional services provider specialising in corporate services, and has over six years of experience in corporate secretarial field. Ms. Zhang has been admitted as an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom in 2019.

Ms. Zhang obtained a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2010 and a master's degree in corporate governance from The Open University of Hong Kong in 2018.

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the appointment of Mr. Wang as one of the Joint Company Secretaries and the waiver granted to the Company by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules in relation to Mr. Wang's eligibility to act as a Joint Company Secretary for a period of three years (the "Waiver Period") from the date of listing of the Company (being 19 November 2018), on the condition that the Company would engage Mr. Wong as the Joint Company Secretary to assist Mr. Wang during the Waiver Period (the "Waiver"). The Waiver was revoked upon Mr. Wong's resignation effective on 28 August 2019.

The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted a new waiver (the "New Waiver") to the Company from strict compliance with the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules for the remaining period of the Waiver Period (from 28 August 2019 to 18 November 2021) (the "Remaining Period") in relation to Mr. Wang's eligibility to act as a Joint Company Secretary, on the condition that:-

  1. Mr. Wang will be assisted by Ms. Zhang during the Remaining Period;
  2. the Company shall notify the Stock Exchange at the end of the Remaining Period for the Stock Exchange to re-visit the situation. The Stock Exchange expects that after the end of the Remaining Period, the Company will be able to demonstrate that Mr. Wang satisfies Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules, having had the benefit of Ms. Zhang's assistance such that a further waiver will not be necessary; and

- 2 -

  1. the Company will announce details of the New Waiver, including its reasons and conditions.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Mr. Wong for his past contributions to the Company during his tenure of service and express its warm welcome to Ms. Zhang on her new appointment.

By Order of the Board

Watts International Maritime Engineering Limited

Wang Xiuchun

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wang Xiuchun, Mr. Wang Shizhong, Ms. Wan Yun, Mr. Wang Lijiang and Ms. Olive Chen as executive Directors, Mr. Wang Hongwei, Mr. How Sze Ming and Mr. Sun Dajian as independent non-executive Directors.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Watts International Maritime Engineering Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 22:25:07 UTC
