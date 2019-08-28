Watts International Maritime Engineering : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVES; AND WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Zhang Xiao ("Ms. Zhang") has been appointed as a Joint Company Secretary and an authorized representative of the Company under Part 16 of the Companies Ordinance (Chapter 622 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and an authorized representative of the Company under the Listing Rules with effect from 28 August 2019.

Ms. Zhang Xiao is an assistant manager of SWCS Corporate Services Group (Hong Kong) Limited (方圓企業服務集團(香港)有限公司), a professional services provider specialising in corporate services, and has over six years of experience in corporate secretarial field. Ms. Zhang has been admitted as an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom in 2019.

Ms. Zhang obtained a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 2010 and a master's degree in corporate governance from The Open University of Hong Kong in 2018.

WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES

Reference is made to the appointment of Mr. Wang as one of the Joint Company Secretaries and the waiver granted to the Company by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules in relation to Mr. Wang's eligibility to act as a Joint Company Secretary for a period of three years (the "Waiver Period") from the date of listing of the Company (being 19 November 2018), on the condition that the Company would engage Mr. Wong as the Joint Company Secretary to assist Mr. Wang during the Waiver Period (the "Waiver"). The Waiver was revoked upon Mr. Wong's resignation effective on 28 August 2019.

The Company has applied to the Stock Exchange for, and the Stock Exchange has granted a new waiver (the "New Waiver") to the Company from strict compliance with the requirements of Rules 3.28 and 8.17 of the Listing Rules for the remaining period of the Waiver Period (from 28 August 2019 to 18 November 2021) (the "Remaining Period") in relation to Mr. Wang's eligibility to act as a Joint Company Secretary, on the condition that:-