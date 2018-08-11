Watts Miners : Introduces Limited Time “Buy Three Get One Free” Offer

Watts Miners (www.wminers.com),
a cryptotechnology company that develops and sell the world’s leading
cryptocurrency miners using Watts Miners ASIC chip technology, has just
announced an attractive special offer for all their products. Until
August 25, all customers purchasing three mining rigs from the company
will receive the fourth one absolutely free.
In their relentless efforts to maximize the benefits of the customers,
Watts Miners has just announced the formal launch of an exciting special
offer. Company sources have informed that anyone purchasing three miners
from Watts Miners will now receive another one without paying anything
at all. This special offer is applicable to all three products from
Watts Miners, and will remain valid until August 25.
Watts Miners recently gained attention of the crypto mining enthusiasts
around the world by launching three exceptionally powerful mining rigs.
Designed for multiple algorithms, these miners have been developed using
Watts Miners ASIC chip technology. Unlike any other miner available in
the market, Watts Miners also offers 100% return of investment guarantee
within just one month.
The extraordinary performance of the products from Watts Miners can be
attributed to their high hash rate powers that are unprecedented in the
history of cryptocurrency mining. Moreover, the power consumption by
these miners is considerable lower compared to other products available
on the market.
The three miners from Watts Miners are capable of delivering the
following hash rates:
Watts Mini: 120 TH/s for Bitcoin, 30 GH/s for Litecoin, 4 GH/s for
Ethereum, 1.1 TH/s for Dash, and 200 KH/s for Monero
Watts Miner: 250 TH/s for Bitcoin, 50 GH/s for Litecoin, 7 GH/s for
Ethereum, 1.7 TH/s for Dash, and 300 KH/s for Monero
Watts Rack: 1000 TH/s for Bitcoin, 200 GH/s for Litecoin, 28 GH/s for
Ethereum, 6.8 TH/s for Dash, and 1200 KH/s for Monero
In addition to large mining farms, the mining rigs from Watts Miners
have been used with great results by many individuals to mine
cryptocurrencies at home. These pre-configured units are extremely easy
to use, and the users can start mining by just plugging in their miners.
Watts Miners covers the delivery and custom fees for all their products,
and the buyers pay only for the unit and receive everything required for
setup.
Headquartered in New York, Watts Miners comprises of a team of industry
experts that have served some of the most renowned technology companies.
Their goal is not only to create the best miner, but also to help
maximize the profit of their customers. The company currently has
manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.
Talking about the company’s just launched special offers,“We are always
looking for ways to maximize the benefits of our customers in different
ways. Now, you can receive one mining rig absolute free of cost by
purchasing three of our products. This offer applies to all our
products. However, it will be available only until August 25,”said Watts
Miners Chief Financial Officer Nancy Lopez.
To find out more about Watts Miners and their advanced range of
products, please visit https://wminers.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005153/en/