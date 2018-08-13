Log in
Watts Miners : Powerful Mining Rigs Create High Impact on the Market

08/13/2018

DGAP-News: Watts Miners / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Watts Miners Powerful Mining Rigs Create High Impact on the Market

13.08.2018 / 07:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Watts Miners Powerful Mining Rigs Create High Impact on the Market

 

NEW YORK CITY, US - Media OutReach - August 11, 2018 - Watts Miners, one of the latest players to enter the global crypto space, has made a groundbreaking impact on the market in almost no time. Equipped with extraordinarily high hash rate powers, these mining rigs have already received excellent feedback from numerous beginners as well as seasoned crypto miners.

Watts Miners is pleased to reveal that their recently launched mining rigs are now receiving encouraging feedback from the global crypto community. The New York based company offers three extremely powerful miners with hash rate powers that are unprecedented in this thriving industry. Within just a month in the market, these products have received recommendations not only from the experienced miners, but also the beginners looking to try out crypto mining for the first time.

The mining rigs from Watts Miners were designed with the goal of ensuring ease of use and prompt return on investment for the users. Many of the users have mentioned in their reviews that these miners have helped them break-even in less than one month. This capability of Watts Miners can be attributed to the high hash rate powers of their three miners.

- Bitcoin Mining: 120 TH/s for Watts Mini, 250 TH/s for Watts Miner, and 1000 TH/s for Watts Rack

- Litecoin Mining: 30 GH/s for Watts Mini, 50 GH/s for Watts Miner, and 200 GH/s for Watts Rack

- Ethereum Mining: 4 GH/s for Watts Mini, 7 GH/s for Watts Miner, and 28 GH/s for Watts Rack

- Dash Mining: 1.1 TH/s for Watts Mini, 1.7 TH/s for Watts Miner, and 6.8 TH/s for Watts Rack

- Monero Mining: 200 KH/s for Watts Mini, 300 KH/s for Watts Miner, and 1200 KH/s for Watts Rack

The mining rigs from Watts Miners have low power consumption, low noise level, and effective cooling systems, making them excellent choices for crypto mining in residential areas. To increase the profitability of the customers, the company covers the entire delivery and custom fees. As a result of its growing popularity in the crypto community, the company managed to record a sales volume in excess of $80 million in July.

"We are pleased to find out that our products have been used with great results by thousands of individuals that had no idea about mining before using our miners. This is certainly a great news for the industry and we look forward to playing an active role helping the crypto community grow," said Watts Miners Chief Financial Officer Nancy Lopez.

Watts Miners is currently running an attractive sales promotion, offering one additional mining rig to all customers purchasing any three of their products. This is a limited period offer that will continue until August 25.

To find out more about the mining rigs from Watts Miners, please visit https://wminers.com

About Watts Miners: Watts Miners is a manufacturer of high-quality cryptocurrency miners that deliver extremely high hash power without consuming a lot of power. Their team comprises of several top level professionals from renowned organizations such as Samsung, Microsoft, IBM, and many others. Headquartered in New York, the company currently has manufacturing facilities in USA, Germany, China and Russia.

Nancy Lopez

Watts Miners Inc.

Mobil: +929-220-9148

Email: nancy@wminers.com


13.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

713329  13.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=713329&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
